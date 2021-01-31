The Editorial Board: Return of police name badges is welcome, but no exceptions should be allowed

In a welcoming sign, Buffalo police officers will once again start displaying their names on uniforms. In an unwelcome sign, they will continue to hide their names when policing protests.

Badge numbers still must be displayed at all times. Top police officials will determine what constitutes civil unrest that would grant officers permission to remove name badges. The penalty for noncompliance could include reprimand or suspension, according to Police Commissioner Byron C. Lockwood. Police say it’s an effort to “balance transparency with safety.” It’s a legitimate issue, but the wrong response.

First of all, police are public employees authorized to carry and use firearms and to deprive individuals of their liberty. That demands transparency.

In addition, under Lockwood, Buffalo police have committed to a welcome policy of community policing. It’s part of a necessary effort to build trust between police and neighborhoods where confidence is lacking. In that approach, police need to make a point of letting residents know who they are.