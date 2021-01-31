The Editorial Board: Return of police name badges is welcome, but no exceptions should be allowed

In a welcoming sign, Buffalo police officers will once again start displaying their names on uniforms. In an unwelcome sign, they will continue to hide their names when policing protests.
Badge numbers still must be displayed at all times. Top police officials will determine what constitutes civil unrest that would grant officers permission to remove name badges. The penalty for noncompliance could include reprimand or suspension, according to Police Commissioner Byron C. Lockwood. Police say it’s an effort to “balance transparency with safety.” It’s a legitimate issue, but the wrong response.
First of all, police are public employees authorized to carry and use firearms and to deprive individuals of their liberty. That demands transparency.
In addition, under Lockwood, Buffalo police have committed to a welcome policy of community policing. It’s part of a necessary effort to build trust between police and neighborhoods where confidence is lacking. In that approach, police need to make a point of letting residents know who they are.
Capt. Jeff Rinaldo noted that, even when officers don’t wear name badges, their identities are readily discoverable. Police can be tracked by GPS in cars, body cameras and vehicle numbers. It takes less than 10 minutes in most cases, to find out who was where, even if a complainant does not have an officer’s name. Rinaldo says the department has never refused to take a complaint because a citizen did not have a name or badge number.
To be sure, police have run into worrisome situations over the past year. Law enforcement officials around the country found during last summer’s protests that certain people with an agenda were launching online attacks, sometimes mailing items to officers’ homes. One officer received a glitter bomb that exploded in his house.
Such conduct crosses the line. Police brass have to weigh the safety of employees versus policies that could put them at risk. It had never been an issue until this past year when extremists kicked the level of harassment into high gear, endangering officers and their families.
Last September, Lockwood decided, based on what other departments were doing, to allow officers to routinely remove their name badges, while keeping their badge numbers in place. Rinaldo said news media and activists immediately requested, under Freedom of Information laws, the names associated with those badge numbers.
“It gave the officers a slight feeling of comfort knowing that at right that moment, somebody wasn’t going to stand in front of them, Google their names and start taunting them, telling them what their kids’ names are and where they go to school,” Rinaldo said.
Yes, it’s disturbing, but police say that happened repeatedly here in Buffalo.
The decision to restore name badges is based on a declining level of civil unrest and associated harassment. Should the civil unrest return, under Lockwood’s authority, officers can remove their names.
Still, choosing to conceal officers’ names sends the wrong message. It moves away from transparency when engendering trust is most needed. As Buffalo police commit to community policing – where residents know the cop who watches their street – any policy that creates distance is counterproductive. Besides, if officers can be tracked, anyway, there should be no issue about displaying names.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank-you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.