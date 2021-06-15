The Editorial Board: Return of in-person sessions is essential, but Kulpa’s critics should simmer down

It really should not trouble Amherst residents that Town Board meetings are still being held online. The ravages of Covid-19 have, for the most part, been quelled, but risks in the form of variants and the unvaccinated continues to linger. It is should be expected that public officials expend every reasonable effort to ensure the safety of citizens when in-person meetings resume.

The town GOP is accusing Supervisor Brian Kulpa, a Democrat, of hiding behind Covid-19 concerns. Doing so, they contend, allows Kulpa to avoid scrutiny on major decisions such as the Amherst Central Park project. They believe that online-only meetings during a pivotal point in the town’s development is the antithesis of democracy.

But Amherst is hardly alone in maintaining its Town Board meetings online. Other towns and cities in the area have been carefully introducing plans to return to in-person meetings. Buffalo Common Council meetings are still conducted online, while other suburban towns are returning to in-person meetings, though social distance and mask-wearing measures remain in place.

Kulpa is running for reelection. Therefore, he can expect, and has received, worse criticism than the forum for Town Board meetings. The return to in-person meetings could occur on June 21, depending on pandemic relief-funded upgrades to the Council chambers.