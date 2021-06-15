The Editorial Board: Return of in-person sessions is essential, but Kulpa’s critics should simmer down

It really should not trouble Amherst residents that Town Board meetings are still being held online. The ravages of Covid-19 have, for the most part, been quelled, but risks in the form of variants and the unvaccinated continues to linger. It is should be expected that public officials expend every reasonable effort to ensure the safety of citizens when in-person meetings resume.
The town GOP is accusing Supervisor Brian Kulpa, a Democrat, of hiding behind Covid-19 concerns. Doing so, they contend, allows Kulpa to avoid scrutiny on major decisions such as the Amherst Central Park project. They believe that online-only meetings during a pivotal point in the town’s development is the antithesis of democracy.
But Amherst is hardly alone in maintaining its Town Board meetings online. Other towns and cities in the area have been carefully introducing plans to return to in-person meetings. Buffalo Common Council meetings are still conducted online, while other suburban towns are returning to in-person meetings, though social distance and mask-wearing measures remain in place.
Kulpa is running for reelection. Therefore, he can expect, and has received, worse criticism than the forum for Town Board meetings. The return to in-person meetings could occur on June 21, depending on pandemic relief-funded upgrades to the Council chambers.
In the meantime, Kulpa said the public has had the opportunity to speak during Town Board meetings held via video teleconferencing. Larry Hunter is not impressed. Hunter is a member of the Amherst Republican Committee who organized a protest rally. He and Kulpa disagree on any number of issues, starting with the group Hunter formed to help organize the protest.
Kulpa believes Hunter formed the group, United for Amherst, to support his opponent, Republican Jay DiPasquale, in the November election. Hunter, a former employee in the Town Clerk’s office until a Covid-19 budget shortfall-related layoff, was also a campaign aide to Marjory Jaeger, Kulpa’s Republican opponent in 2017. Kulpa calls Hunter disgruntled.
We’ll spare the name-calling and avoid the political weeds and just say this: In-person meetings provide a better participatory experience. They should return as soon as safety allows. But the world is just emerging from a deadly pandemic, and it is no surprise that its pace and progress vary.
It may be frustrating after 15 months of restriction and caution, but grownups, who spend years teaching patience to their children, need to exercise a little of it themselves. We’ll get there, and sooner rather than later.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.