The Editorial Board: Restoring at-large seats to Common Council is worth examining

After years without any members of the Buffalo Common Council responsible to all city residents, there is a new move to consider adding at-large seats to the Council. It’s worth the look.

Council President Darius G. Pridgen is taking the lead in pursuing the idea. Commenting on a recently adopted “resolution instructing Council staff to research the process, benefits, concerns and timeline for adding at-large seats,” Pridgen made sure to point out the resolution neither supports nor disapproves of at-large members. They are just asking questions.

That’s the right way to start. It’s also smart for the public to be part of that process, since a majority of voters would have to support the idea in a referendum.

It has been a long time since at-large members were part of the Common Council. In the 1980s, the body provided 15 seats, including five elected at-large and one Council president. The at-large members and president were elected citywide, charged with considering the city’s interests as a whole.

Then, in a nod to changing times, the number of at-large members began to dwindle. Two seats were eliminated in 1983, and then in 2002, an even more drastic change occurred when the Council eliminated the remaining at-large seats as well as the citywide elected Council president.

With a shrinking population, there were good reasons for the change. Many saw no reason for so large a contingent of Council members. Eventually, the number of elected leaders focused on city policy dwindled to nine. Whatever outcry over the change, the public and politicians adjusted. In fact, the public became accustomed to the new normal.

But now, Pridgen says, several people have asked the Council to examine the benefits of restoring at-large seats. The concept makes sense, at least initially. The newly adopted resolution referenced the 2020 Census in which the city recorded its first population growth in 70 years. It may be time, 20 years after the last major change, to take another look. There could be value in having one or more at-large members responsible for the entire city and not focused on a single district. The question is whether there are downsides.

North Council Member Joseph Golombek Jr., who was on the Council when it downsized in 2002, while supporting the discussion, has his hesitations. He said, at one point, 90% of the at-large members came from the Fillmore, Masten, South and Delaware districts. The North District, Golombek added, never had an at-large representative. More pointedly, his observed that the “unfortunate aspect is because of politics, we take care of our base.”

It is good that the Council wants to take its time to examine this possibility. The public is encouraged to share feedback on the process. A survey is available at www.buffalony.gov/atlarge. Be sure to take time during the six-week public comment period to make your voices heard.

• • •

