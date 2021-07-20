The Editorial Board: Restaurateur and City of Buffalo should find common ground on live music

Live music with your tacos?

That may not seem like a big issue outside a block or two of Lloyd Taco’s new location in Buffalo’s Elmwood Village, but it goes to the heart of city living in Buffalo. For a lot of people, especially people in their 20s and 30s who have a social life unimpeded by toddlers, live music is an important piece of what makes urban life appealing. For others, unwanted music blaring through their windows on summer evenings may be part of what sours them on urban living.

So what happens on the 700 block of Elmwood says something bigger about what kind of city Buffalo is now and what kind of city it may become.

Peter Cimino, co-owner of the Lloyd Taco food truck and restaurant business, wants to open a Lloyd Taco Factory in the vacant former Cecilia’s Restaurant at 716 Elmwood Ave. He pictures a food, drink and entertainment destination with a “neighborhood vibe.” Part of the vibe: live music on an outdoor patio.

Longstanding city policies rule out live outdoor music in that neighborhood. Cimino plans more seating outside than inside, including an enclosed outdoor courtyard patio. Cimino proposes live music on the patio, surrounded by 10-foot-high acoustic fencing, on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings during the summer.