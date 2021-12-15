The Editorial Board: Restaino's plan takes aim at Niagara Falls' chronic problems

That all adds up to a lot of money – spent in a short time – aimed at putting Niagara Falls through an HGTV-style renovation.

Restaino’s plan may not meet our New Deal test. Nearly eight decades later, the fruits of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s gusher of New Deal spending is still visible across America. The New Deal built bridges and highways and dams. It funded new buildings, paid for the creation of great art and extended electric power to rural America.

The $1.2 trillion of federal spending in President Biden’s American Rescue Plan – and the resulting spending decisions made by localities across the country – should be judged by the same standard. Eighty years from now, will this 2020’s gusher of money have propelled the U.S. to new heights?

Even if the Niagara Falls plan fails the New Deal test, it may nonetheless lead the Falls to a different future a decade or two from now, giving the city a new foundation for the half century beyond that.

And that would be a success.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.