The Editorial Board: Restaino's plan takes aim at Niagara Falls' chronic problems

Niagara Falls Mayor Robert M. Restaino plans to use the $57.2 million in federal money from the American Rescue Act to spruce up Niagara Falls. We would usually be skeptical that is the best way to spend a once-in-a-generation federal windfall. But for Niagara Falls, an impoverished city that lives in the international spotlight, that may be a wise choice.
For all the natural wonder of the falls, the city of Niagara Falls has seen better days. In pre-election interviews, The News’ Tom Prohaska reported, voters said the biggest issues facing the city were public safety and “the shabby condition of the city.”
Restaino’s plan takes aim at both. The biggest single piece: $10.5 million for LED street lights, which will brighten the city considerably. (When you drive at night, think about how bright the headlights are on cars with LED lights.) The plan has $7.5 million for paving streets and grading alleys.
The NFC Development Corp., the city’s development agency, will get $3 million to issue loans and grants to minority and women-owned businesses.
There is money to reimburse small-business owners who install security cameras; to buy new police cars, a novelty for the city, which usually buys used cars; for new portable radios and new body cameras; new fire trucks and thermal imaging cameras for the fire department; and new dump trucks for the Public Works Department.
A big winner: the main public library, which will get $5 million for building and parking lot repairs. Restaino’s plan also pays for repairs to several other municipal buildings.
Restaino’s plan leverages other sprucing-up money that Niagara Falls has received. He recently announced a $600,000 Neighborhood Improvement Initiative, funded by state and federal grants. Part of that work is already underway, which offers financial aid to residents who are looking to improve the exteriors of their homes or repair broken laterals, the pipes connecting their houses to sewer mains.
The mayor also said the city is offering loans for exterior repairs. The program, funded by a grant from the state Attorney General’s office, is already underway. Eight loans have been approved and 11 more applications are pending.
And the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development dispatched funds to be used as grants to homeowners who need sewer lateral repairs. That program is slated to start in February.
Next month, the city will launch a 311 phone line and software to report and track complaints about neighborhood conditions, and Restaino proposed to offer vacant lots to adjoining homeowners for $500. Or vacant lots can be split between homeowners on either side, as long as their property taxes are current.
That all adds up to a lot of money – spent in a short time – aimed at putting Niagara Falls through an HGTV-style renovation.
Restaino’s plan may not meet our New Deal test. Nearly eight decades later, the fruits of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s gusher of New Deal spending is still visible across America. The New Deal built bridges and highways and dams. It funded new buildings, paid for the creation of great art and extended electric power to rural America.
The $1.2 trillion of federal spending in President Biden’s American Rescue Plan – and the resulting spending decisions made by localities across the country – should be judged by the same standard. Eighty years from now, will this 2020’s gusher of money have propelled the U.S. to new heights?
Even if the Niagara Falls plan fails the New Deal test, it may nonetheless lead the Falls to a different future a decade or two from now, giving the city a new foundation for the half century beyond that.
And that would be a success.
