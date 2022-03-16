The Editorial Board: Restaino’s practice of scheduling special meetings works against voters’ interests

The question about the frequency and reasoning behind so many special meetings should be explained and in a forum open to the public. Restaino may very well have good reason to call special meetings, but Myles is asking the key question. Why so many?

One of those special meeting occurred on Feb. 25. Restaino called it with three days’ notice, on seven items on the agenda. Only two of those items were time sensitive contracts – one for the state’s USA Niagara Development Corp. to continue to manage Old Falls Street programming, the other allowing the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority to fund trolley service in the city this year.

Both are important items, but given that the contracts had to be approved by Feb. 28, they should have been resolved earlier, during regular meetings. The non-time sensitive matters could have waited.

The meeting was certainly efficient: All the agenda items were quickly and unanimously approved. The vote took just eight minutes, with Myles absent. But democracy isn’t designed for efficiency. It’s messy. That’s part of the deal.