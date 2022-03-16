The Editorial Board: Restaino’s practice of scheduling special meetings works against voters’ interests

Although it is Robert Restaino’s prerogative as mayor of the City of Niagara Falls to call “special meetings” of the City Council, the routine practice suggests either disarray in the administration or an inappropriate effort to silence residents. We’ll choose to believe the former, but, either way, the practice needs to end.
In meetings designated as “special,” members of the public are not allowed to speak, as they are in regular city meetings. They stymie comment, said Paul W. Wolf, president of the New York Coalition for Open Government.
“The City Council should not allow the mayor to continue calling special meetings where the public is not allowed to speak,” Wolf wrote in a letter to the Council.
“While the city charter provides the mayor the power to call a special meeting,” he said, “and to limit the business items on the agenda, the Council also has powers that it can utilize to address this situation.” It should.
The Open Meetings Law does not require public comment. But, in a democracy, it should be demanded.
Councilman Donta L. Myles has refused to attend many of the special meetings because he believes they are, for the most part, unnecessary and either a power play by the mayor or simply the result of poor management.
The question about the frequency and reasoning behind so many special meetings should be explained and in a forum open to the public. Restaino may very well have good reason to call special meetings, but Myles is asking the key question. Why so many?
One of those special meeting occurred on Feb. 25. Restaino called it with three days’ notice, on seven items on the agenda. Only two of those items were time sensitive contracts – one for the state’s USA Niagara Development Corp. to continue to manage Old Falls Street programming, the other allowing the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority to fund trolley service in the city this year.
Both are important items, but given that the contracts had to be approved by Feb. 28, they should have been resolved earlier, during regular meetings. The non-time sensitive matters could have waited.
The meeting was certainly efficient: All the agenda items were quickly and unanimously approved. The vote took just eight minutes, with Myles absent. But democracy isn’t designed for efficiency. It’s messy. That’s part of the deal.
The number of occasions for special meetings – others occurred on Nov. 15 with seven agenda items; Dec. 20 with 10 agenda items, and Jan. 14 with five items – begs the question as to whether these items could have been dealt with during regular council session and in a manner in which the public could have its say.
Council Chairman John K. Spanbauer is open to exploring alternatives in which the public is allowed to speak on agenda items. It would mark an improvement, but these guerrilla meetings – irregular and called with little notice – are bound to attract fewer residents. We hope that’s not the aim.
The answer is to know when contracts are due, to schedule votes on them during regular meetings and, above all, to respect the right of citizens to take an appropriate part in their government.
