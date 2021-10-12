The Editorial Board: Response to Poloncarz’s honest concerns on hunting bill should be to watch, wait and try again

It was, we think, the wrong decision, but as wrong decisions go, the one issued last week by Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz wasn’t an especially important one. And there is time to try to change his mind.

Poloncarz on Thursday vetoed legislation that would have allowed children as young as 12 to legally hunt deer with a firearm in Erie County, as long as they were under the supervision of an experienced adult hunter. The veto makes Erie County unique among its upstate peers in declining to adopt a practice the state voted this spring to allow. Supervised children of that age are already allowed to use firearms to hunt small game, but until this year, they were limited to regular compound bow hunting for deer.

In explaining his veto, Poloncarz argued that the practice would create an “inherent danger” of injury. The point seemed to be that an accident could occur and, of course, he’s right. But accidents can always occur and there is reason to think that the chances would be lower than they are today. Still, if Poloncarz is making a wrong decision, it’s fair to interpret his concerns as honest.