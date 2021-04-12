The Editorial Board: Reservation-only policy at DMV follows trends and may improve service

The pandemic has changed the way in which many of us conduct business – personally and corporately. But government, too, is seeing opportunities to rethink how it performs its duties and among them as the motor vehicle division of the Erie County Clerk’s Office.
County Clerk Michael P. Kearns has decided that online appointments are the way forward for anyone wishing to do business. This may seem a bit too futuristic for those accustomed to just walking in and then waiting. And sometimes waiting even more. That’s the universal problem that Kearns’ approach may help to resolve.
Making online appointments is not only easy to do, but it can make the experience much more efficient upon arrival. Kearns promises a smooth and time-efficient process and anecdotal evidence suggests it’s true. It may seem on a lower level of concern for most people – until they arrive at the local DMV office and confront long wait times.
Kearns began moving toward a reservation policy when he became clerk in 2017. With the pandemic and the social distancing it has required, online transactions have become even more common, whether ordering groceries, takeout meals or routine shopping. It makes sense to capitalize on that trend, especially if it can shorten the time commitment and frustration level of a visit to the DMV.
The system also helps internally, Kearns said, allowing the office to schedule staffing more efficiently. The appointment process is working well enough that the county clerk sees no reason to add walk-ins. Those who do not have online access may telephone the clerk’s office at 858-8864 at which time an employee will make a reservation.
Heading to the DMV is not exactly top on most people’s list of things to do but it’s one of those life necessities. So, if technology allows a way to improve upon the experience, then why resist?
Who knows? Maybe one day heading to the DMV won’t even be necessary because technology will allow for the entire process of getting or renewing a driver’s license, or any other business, as simple as the click of a mouse on one’s home computer.
Niagara County plans to resume walk-ins at its DMV offices, but leaders there – and around the state – should monitor progress in Erie County. The state Association of Counties does not know of any other county that has pledged to continue reservation-only policies at their DMVs.
Kearns and Erie County may be trendsetters.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank-you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.