The Editorial Board: Reservation-only policy at DMV follows trends and may improve service

The pandemic has changed the way in which many of us conduct business – personally and corporately. But government, too, is seeing opportunities to rethink how it performs its duties and among them as the motor vehicle division of the Erie County Clerk’s Office.

County Clerk Michael P. Kearns has decided that online appointments are the way forward for anyone wishing to do business. This may seem a bit too futuristic for those accustomed to just walking in and then waiting. And sometimes waiting even more. That’s the universal problem that Kearns’ approach may help to resolve.

Making online appointments is not only easy to do, but it can make the experience much more efficient upon arrival. Kearns promises a smooth and time-efficient process and anecdotal evidence suggests it’s true. It may seem on a lower level of concern for most people – until they arrive at the local DMV office and confront long wait times.

Kearns began moving toward a reservation policy when he became clerk in 2017. With the pandemic and the social distancing it has required, online transactions have become even more common, whether ordering groceries, takeout meals or routine shopping. It makes sense to capitalize on that trend, especially if it can shorten the time commitment and frustration level of a visit to the DMV.