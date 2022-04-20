The Editorial Board: Republican Tom Reed offers a clear view on Ukraine, Biden and democracy in peril

If you listen to some putative conservatives in this country, you’re hearing that Russia is performing a public service by invading Ukraine, that the United States has no business interfering and that Vladimir Putin is a great man – a genius, even.

So it was refreshing, if a little bittersweet, to know that at least one Republican – one New York Republican, in fact – has his head on straight. Rep. Tom Reed of Corning is just back from a European trip that included stops in Poland, Germany and Denmark. He was clear about the stakes: The Russian invasion of Ukraine is a proxy war between free nations and totalitarian states, one that could soon inflict even more fearsome suffering than it has already produced.

Reed is not running for re-election. With him goes one of the last Republicans – an actual conservative – who understands the importance of governance, the need for compromise and even the sanctity of elections.

Here’s an example of how rare a quantity Reed is in modern Republican politics: Asked whether the United States and other countries are doing enough to support Ukraine, Reed said he would defer to President Biden and U.S. military leaders.

Some on the right would tar such a comment as evidence that Reed is a “RINO” – Republican in Name Only – undeserving of the party he claims because he is giving tacit credit to a Democratic president. Instead, it’s evidence of what too many in Reed’s party have become: American in name only, willing to sacrifice democratic standards in the thirst for power.

Unlike too many on the American right, Reed understands that Biden is not only the commander-in-chief, but a capable and qualified leader with long government experience, including in international relations. He knows that not everything a political adversary does is worthy of condemnation, especially in the context of a vicious war that pits democracies against tyranny. In that, Reed demonstrates a fundamental grip on what conservatism – and Americanism – actually require.

It’s telling that both Reed and the top Democrat on the trip agreed on the stakes. During a speech in Copenhagen, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland observed that a Russian victory in Ukraine would embolden tyrants worldwide. That includes the leaders of China, who have long cast covetous eyes on Taiwan.

“If we can hold firm now, though – if Putin is forced to walk away bruised and empty-handed, facing charges of war crimes and with a shattered economy and degraded military – other despots will think twice before copying his playbook,” Hoyer said.

Think of it as a law-and-order approach to the world. What do other Republicans, including the former president, have against that?

As Reed also observed, the humanitarian crisis could quickly overwhelm Europe. Eastern Ukraine, where the war now rages, produces much of that nation’s grain. There, a pipeline carries Russian natural gas to Europe, including Germany, which relied on Russia for almost half its supply in 2020. Ukraine is also one of the world’s leading producers of wheat and corn, yet the growing season is threatened by war. Cold and hunger may await millions.

Reed plainly cares about that. Why don’t some other conservatives? The answer: Because they’re not conservatives. They’re nihilists, often in the thrall of the ex-president who is completely in the thrall of the autocrat Putin. They mainly define themselves as being against whatever Democrats might be for.

Having unfortunately term-limited himself, Reed, a founder of the Problem Solvers Caucus, had pledged to leave Congress after this year. His expected campaign for governor blew up in a self-inflicted personal crisis. Through all of that, though – and especially with his trip to Europe – Reed showed what too many of his political brethren have never understood: that being conservative – actually conservative – is a philosophy, not a weapon.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.