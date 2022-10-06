The Editorial Board: Republican lawsuit on mail-in voting smacks of late-campaign desperation

Let’s start with a couple of facts:

• There is no evidence that mail-in voting – in New York or any other state – leads to fraud.

• There is no evidence that states that promote mail-in voting do so to gain unfair advantage. Utah, a deep red state, conducts voting entirely by mail. So does blue Colorado. No one complains. The system encourages participation.

That, in fact, may be the issue that prompted a resource-wasting lawsuit by Republican and Conservative leaders in New York, where Democrats dominate voter registrations. The lawsuit claims the state’s system of absentee voting makes it more difficult to ensure ballot security.

Here’s state GOP Chairman Nicholas A. Langworthy fulminating about it: “Once again, Democrats have thwarted the Constitution and the will of the voters in their attempt to rig the election in their favor.”

This is Langworthy turning history on its head. The party chief, who got his job courtesy of Donald Trump, hasn’t shown much interest in matters of the Constitution, in disrespected voters or in rigged elections – not based on support for what his patron did in 2020 and 2021, anyway. Langworthy’s silence was deafening in the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection (instigated by Trump) or revelations of coordinated efforts (led by Trump and his disciples) to subvert the will of voters, which were part of a concerted effort to steal – that is, rig – the election (in favor of Trump).

Indeed, the comments of Langworthy and others suggest that the transformation of the New York Republican Party is pretty much complete. Instead of offering conservative solutions to real issues – that is, competing for votes – they raise a false flag of election fraud only weeks before voting begins. With that, they join the national party’s determination to undermine faith in our elections, and with that, in democracy, itself. What are they thinking?

It’s impossible to divorce this effort from the hard fact that Republicans haven’t won a statewide election in New York since 2002, when George Pataki secured his third term as governor. The party is again showing signs of weakness, with a recent Sienna poll showing the party’s gubernatorial candidate, Lee Zeldin, trailing Kathy Hochul, the Democratic incumbent, by 54%-37%.

So, the question is inevitable: Are Langworthy and the others who are pursing this lawsuit taking a page from the national GOP book – written by Trump – and preparing to claim that any loss by Zeldin or other Republican candidate must be a product of fraud?

We hope not. We hope New York’s Republican Party remains committed to the fundamentals of democracy, which include the ability to win or lose graciously after whatever challenges may be legitimate. Nevertheless, a lawsuit that appears to be born of desperation gives cause for concern.

In his overwrought statement, Langworthy sought to link the need for the lawsuit to Democratic-driven redistricting plans that were thrown out. He’s right that Democrats had, indeed, attempted to draw lines to benefit their interests. It’s a terrible process, and one at which the GOP is equally adept, including New York Republicans when they controlled the State Senate.

Langworthy forgot to mention that.

• • •

