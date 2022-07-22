The Editorial Board: Republican candidates must denounce Trump or expalin to voters their fealty

Now, what defense do they have? Are Nick Langworthy, Carl Paladino and Claudia Tenney still determined to cling to Donald Trump, even after the House Jan. 6 committee’s shocking revelations on Thursday night? The Republican congressional candidates owe their would-be constituents – and their country – better than that.

What about Lee Zeldin? Does he remain unrepentant about voting on that terrible day to reject some of the electors pledged to Joe Biden? Is he able, finally, to acknowledge that the whole stolen election story was a charade, and that he was abetting a president focused on subverting the Constitution?

Zeldin wants to be governor of New York. Langworthy and Paladino are running against each other for the Republican nomination in the 23rd Congressional District; Tenney is seeking election in the new 24th Congressional District, which includes part of Niagara County.

Like Rep. Elise Stefanik – the No. 3 House Republican, representing New York’s North Country – all willingly circle in Trump’s orbit, ignoring the overwhelming evidence that the former president lied about the 2020 election, purposely incited an armed insurrection and then refused to call off the dogs.

But it was worse than all that, as Thursday’s prime-time hearing made transparently clear. It wasn’t just dereliction of duty. It was an hourslong effort to stir up the mob that ended only after his despotic gamble had failed.

Some people died in the assault; others, terrified, tried to send final good-byes to their loved ones as the rioters closed it. That happened because Trump incited the armed crowd to march to the Capitol. His goal was to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to illegally halt what then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called “the people’s work” of certifying the results of the November election.

At Thursday’s hearing, the committee showed that Trump knew his supporters were breaking into the building, but for hours did nothing, despite pleas from aides, staff and family.

The silence was strategic.

Knowing that the mob was in the building, that it had been chanting “Hang Mike Pence,” he put the vice president in its crosshairs, tweeting at 2:24 p.m. that Pence “didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country.” The mob roared.

In a subsequent tweet, he called on the armed rioters to “Stay peaceful!” even though he knew nothing peaceful was happening. He ignored all demands that he call off the mob until after police were gaining the upper hand and he knew the certification would resume.

Only then, at 4:03 p.m., did he record a message in which he repeated the lie that the election had been stolen and told the insurrectionists to go home. “We love you,” he said. “You’re very special.” It was a low point in our history.

Republicans knew what Trump had done. McConnell said it clearly, until he later backed off. So did House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy until he wormed his way back into Trump’s good graces.

Zeldin, Tenney, Langworthy and Paladino didn’t have to do that; they never left. Neither has Stefanik. All continue to curry the favor of a soiled man who sold out his own country. A question: How would they have responded if Hillary Clinton had done so treacherous a thing?

The fainthearted five are not responsible for Trump’s actions, of course, but they are for their own in backstopping this man. They need to denounce him or answer for it.

• • •

