The Editorial Board: Replacing old pipes, boosting broadband would be wins for WNY in Biden plan

Widening the internet pipeline

The digital divide has two primary components. People living in urban or suburban areas may be unable to afford broadband service, while in rural areas, there’s often a lack of access because internet providers can’t justify the costs of wiring large areas with little population density.

Biden’s aim is to spend $100 billion to bring broadband to every home. Many of the details are not yet known, such as how the president’s pledge to make internet service affordable to all would be achieved.

It would be an exaggeration to compare this goal to when the Tennessee Valley Authority brought electricity to southern states in the 1930s, but there are echoes of Franklin Delano Roosevelt and his New Deal programs in Biden’s vision. And broadband means more than access to watching Netflix or playing Fortnite. The necessity of remote schooling during the pandemic exposed further the gulf between households that take broadband service for granted and families who had to park near libraries or coffee shops to find wireless service.

Biden is swinging for the fences with a mega spending proposal. Republicans are lining up against it and some moderate Democrats are likely to want to rein in some items containing the biggest price tags.