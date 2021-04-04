The Editorial Board: Replacing old pipes, boosting broadband would be wins for WNY in Biden plan

Lead has the potential to be a silent killer, lurking in old pipes and water lines. Occasionally it makes headlines, as in Flint, Mich., where the city’s water supply was declared unsafe a few years ago. It's a problem here, too.
President Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal would designate $45 billion toward the goal of replacing every one of the nation’s lead pipes and service lines. That investment would have tremendous impact in Buffalo and other first-ring suburbs.
Biden announced his plan on Wednesday in Pittsburgh in broad strokes, with more bullet points than policy details, but some of the features clearly jump out as big wins for Western New York, including lead pipe replacement and bringing affordable high-speed internet service to most Americans.
The City of Buffalo has an estimated 100 miles of lead pipes that deliver water to residents. The city’s ROLL program – Replace Old Lead Lines – was able to swap out some 400 lead service lines in 2020, according to Buffalo Water Board Chairman Oluwole “OJ” McFoy.
McFoy said the city spent $3 million in operating funds, along with an $855,000 state grant, on the ROLL initiative. He estimates it would take $300 million to $500 million to replace every lead line in the city.
The Biden initiative would go a long way toward achieving that goal, as well as funding similar programs elsewhere in surrounding towns and counties.
Widening the internet pipeline
The digital divide has two primary components. People living in urban or suburban areas may be unable to afford broadband service, while in rural areas, there’s often a lack of access because internet providers can’t justify the costs of wiring large areas with little population density.
Biden’s aim is to spend $100 billion to bring broadband to every home. Many of the details are not yet known, such as how the president’s pledge to make internet service affordable to all would be achieved.
It would be an exaggeration to compare this goal to when the Tennessee Valley Authority brought electricity to southern states in the 1930s, but there are echoes of Franklin Delano Roosevelt and his New Deal programs in Biden’s vision. And broadband means more than access to watching Netflix or playing Fortnite. The necessity of remote schooling during the pandemic exposed further the gulf between households that take broadband service for granted and families who had to park near libraries or coffee shops to find wireless service.
Biden is swinging for the fences with a mega spending proposal. Republicans are lining up against it and some moderate Democrats are likely to want to rein in some items containing the biggest price tags.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell last week declared that Republicans will oppose the plan in lockstep because it involves raising the top corporate income tax rate to 28% from 21%. The rate was 35% before the cuts enacted under President Trump, but we will hear how a 28% rate would be a job-killer. However, the idea of paying for new programs rather than just putting them on America’s tab, the federal debt, makes sense in a year when analysts expect economic activity to come roaring back in many sectors once pandemic restrictions are lifted. Friday’s government report saying the U.S. economy added 916,000 jobs in March added more fuel to that optimism.
Healing our SALT wounds
Another issue of concern arising in discussions about government revenues is New York’s state and local tax deduction that was capped during the Trump administration. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the Biden administration was open to discussing it, but any request for a tax deduction would need to be accompanied by a way to pay for it.
President Trump shredded the SALT deduction in 2017 as a way to punish residents of a prominent blue state. New York was already a donor state – sending more money to Washington than we get back in aid or services – and the gap has widened thanks to capping of the SALT deduction at $10,000. This tax increase on New Yorkers, championed by a Republican president, should be retired now.
Biden’s plan is the definition of ambitious and no one should be ready yet to endorse it in all of its particulars. But we know the importance of broadband – snagged a vaccination appointment yet? – and we know that roads, bridges and water systems here and elsewhere are in dire need of modernizing. At a minimum, those projects deserve to be funded.
• • •
