The Editorial Board: Repeated misconduct by Tonawanda police raises questions about culture

Maybe it’s all just a coincidence, but it’s become hard to avoid wondering if Tonawanda residents need to worry about their police department.

In at least four incidents since 2018, an officer of the town’s police department was shown to have engaged in conduct that would get most anyone else fired or arrested. In some cases, town leaders eventually responded to the misconduct but in others – including a recent one – they have tolerated it. Coincidence or culture?

The latest incident involves the response of town officers to a predawn car crash that damaged the fence at Elmlawn Memorial Park, and to the lies told by Christopher Bridgett, who left the scene and repeatedly denied – before finally acknowledging – that he was the car’s driver.

Bridgett also let them know he was a Buffalo cop, off duty at the time.

Despite the circumstances surrounding the May 21 crash, Tonawanda police didn’t perform a field sobriety test or issue a single ticket – not for driving off the road, not for leaving the scene of a crash. They let him go.

Raise your hand if you think the average citizen would have been treated so thoughtfully.

And another wrinkle: Coincidentally or not, the commanding officer at the scene had himself been arrested for drunken driving following a 2019 crash in Niagara County.

Police Chief James P. Stauffiger pooh-poohed any questions about the kid-glove treatment, observing that, “It is well within the judgment and discretion of the officers at the scene whether or not they issue a traffic ticket, and it happens every day.”

After hotfooting it from the scene of a property-damage accident? With a significantly damaged car? After repeatedly lying? Is that the standard of law enforcement in Tonawanda? Police have given citizens reason to wonder. Consider two other episodes from recent years.

• In January 2019, an SUV driven by then-Officer Howard Scholl slid through a stop sign and into a vehicle that had the right of way, according to authorities. Scholl and his wife, Aimee, told police that she had been driving, a claim that was included on the police report.

Police gave Aimee Scholl a field sobriety test, which showed she was not intoxicated but did not test Howard Scholl at the scene.

Responding officers also allowed Aimee Scholl to drive home in a damaged vehicle with deployed airbags. Howard Scholl, who had worked for the department for almost 12 years, later acknowledged to police that he had been driving and the department issued a corrected report.

Officers who handled the initial investigation, including the supervisor on the scene, were disciplined in the weeks following the incident. Under pressure from town officials, then Chief Jerome C. Uschold III also resigned.

Both Scholls were later charged with crimes. At their arraignment – almost a year-and-a-half later – prosecutors said Howard Scholl lied to cover up that he was driving under the influence. He eventually pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of misdemeanor falsification of business records. He was fined, sentenced to community service and allowed to resign. His wife was granted an adjournment in contemplation of dismissal.

• In November, the town belatedly fired an officer who had been suspended four times since 2017 for various departmental violations. Michael G. Lewandowski had served previous suspensions for forcibly removing spectators from Town Court, pressuring a state trooper to fix a relative’s ticket and pursuing a suspect in violation of department policy. The proceeding to fire Lewandowski began after he was suspended without pay for his response to a neighbor dispute the previous November.

Lewandowski is a Marine combat veteran and had received several department and community awards. But the town and department were slow to acknowledge conduct that clashes with the expectations of anyone wearing a police officer’s badge.

As to the commanding officer at the scene of the May crash, Corey Flatau now calls his crash in December 2018 one of the worst nights of his life.

Then a lieutenant, Flatau was off duty when he crashed into a mailbox on Nash Road in Wheatfield just after midnight. Body-camera video, previously unreported, shows Flatau in good spirits as he struggled to keep his balance and answer basic questions from a Niagara County sheriff’s deputy. Some might say he lied: about whether he was driving the car, about where he was going, about his name.

Flatau was charged with driving while intoxicated and issued a pair of traffic infractions. He pleaded guilty to driving while ability impaired and was ordered to pay a $560 find. He also was placed on probation and had his license suspended, among other consequences.

Despite all of that, he was later promoted to captain.

Maybe that wasn’t terrible. Like the rest of us, cops are only human and, like most of us, deserve a second chance most of the time. But these are public servants, armed with guns and empowered to deprive others of their liberty. It’s fair to hold them to a high standard. It’s also fair to wonder how Flatau’s own crisis influenced his decision-making at Elmlawn Memorial Park.

At a minimum, the official response to these incidents was uneven. If leaders haven’t sent a message of tolerance for police for misconduct, it’s only out of dumb luck.

Regardless, town taxpayers have good cause to wonder what it is about their police department that led these officers to act as though they were beyond the law – and for some of their peers and supervisors to swallow that poisonous bunk.

• • •

