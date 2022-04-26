The Editorial Board: Repeal of 50-a will help improve policing, but shows the need for other reforms

It’s a figure that should make Western New Yorkers stop in their tracks: In some 12% of police disciplinary records reviewed by The Buffalo News, an officer resigned, was suspended or fired after facing allegations of misconduct. Some had faced previous complaints.

That’s over just the past five years. What private-sector employer would tolerate that level of wrongdoing?

The analysis make a powerful case to reconsider how police are disciplined, including the structure of arbitration hearings and the expectations of police brass who shield their bad apples.

The News reviewed police disciplinary records in 15 of the largest police departments in Erie and Niagara counties after the state repealed Civil Rights Law 50-a. For decades, that law had hidden those records from the public. The state repealed it in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. With The News’s research, it is obvious why some cops liked that secrecy and why the taxpayers who fund police salaries needed the information.

This wasn’t an everything-but-the-kitchen-sink analysis. The News’s database was restricted to allegations of serious infractions such as excessive use of force, false arrests, sleeping or drinking alcohol on duty, sick time abuse, domestic disputes, drunken driving, allowing prisoners to escape, falsifying records, insubordination and workplace harassment.

The database excluded cases in which the outcome was unclear, where the allegations were withdrawn or where the cases are still being reviewed by police agencies. Departments included Buffalo, Cheektowaga, Niagara Falls, Amherst, New York State Police and the sheriff’s offices of Erie and Niagara counties.

Most often – in 52% of the cases – officers were given a verbal or written reprimand. It’s certainly a fair approach, depending on the nature of the infraction and the number of previous offenses. Most of us deserve a second chance most of the time, though standards need to be high for public employees authorized to carry guns and deprive citizens of their liberty.

But among all of these serious infractions, only about 12% of officers resigned, retired or were fired. That is, at least in part, a consequence of the arbitration system that envelops police disciplinary hearings and the labor contracts that enable them.

Arbitrators often side with police, who belong to powerful unions, as former Niagara County Sheriff Thomas A. Beilein observed. That makes it difficult for police chiefs and sheriffs to fire officers who abuse their positions, he said.

The problem is compounded by police officials who don’t even want to discipline their bad apples. Too often, they “protect their worst officers as vigorously as they do their best ones,” said attorney Miles Gresham, a member of the Erie County Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative Task Force, appointed by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz to review the county’s poorly performing Sheriff’s Office.

“If you got rid of those officers … I think public opinion towards the police would change significantly,” he said.

Erie County residents saw that destructive phenomenon in action three years ago, as former Erie County Sheriff Timothy B. Howard publicly supported then-Deputy Kenneth Achtyl who was on trial for assaulting a civilian. It didn’t matter to Howard that video had documented the assault or that his own actions stood to diminish confidence in the office.

The repeal of 50-a came as an unwanted shock to some police agencies. Niagara Falls dragged its feet for more than 17 months before providing the data request by The News under the state’s Freedom of Information law. Others were more prompt, including Cheektowaga. Its police chief, Brian J. Gould, understood both the value of repealing 50-a and the stress it put on some officers.

“It’s been a challenging thing for police officers to get used to that change, but I think it does absolutely help with public confidence in the profession,” Gould said. Along with the advent of body cameras, it imposes a level of transparency that will serve police well. Indeed, it will be interesting to compare the previous five years of reports with those of the coming five years to evaluate if and how increased transparency affected discipline.

This is surely a taxing time for police. But, as they adjust to the reasonable requirements of public service, they will gather new support and find their jobs a least a little less stressful. That’s the benefit to everyone of dropping the cloak of 50-a.

