The Editorial Board: Rejecting a roundabout, planners agree to several other changes at Pembroke cemetery

They could have just built a roundabout, but at least some safety improvements are coming to the deadly road intersection near the new veterans cemetery in Pembroke.

The intersection of State Route 77 and Indian Falls Road had been identified as dangerous even before two veterans were killed trying to make a turn there last year. Christopher Rowell and Arnold Herdendorf, both of Lockport, had just left a memorial service for a friend and fellow veteran.

Those deaths, and subsequent revelations in The News, prompted a belated review of the safety issues, producing several calls for construction of a roundabout. This week, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the State Department of Transportation rejected that plan, but announced several other new safety improvements. They include:

• Eliminating passing zones on Route 77 at the Indian Falls Road intersection.

• Installing shoulder and center-line rumble strips on Route 77.

• Installing flashing intersection warning devices on Route 77.

• Installing larger stop signs with reflective posts on Indian Falls, including placards that say: “CROSS TRAFFIC DOES NOT STOP.”

• Adding “STOP” pavement markings on Indian Falls.

• Installing larger “INTERSECTION” signs on State Route 77.

Together, these changes ought to improve road safety. Still, they could have just built a roundabout. Such a project would have cost an eminently affordable $2.5 million, against the undisclosed expense of the changes approved.

Officials did not specifically explain why a roundabout was rejected, though many area residents opposed it. Indeed, Americans seem generally to loathe roundabouts, even though they work well in other places, including Great Britain. Explanations for this national phenomenon range from early design flaws of what were then called “traffic circles” to lack of driver education to American aggressiveness.

Still, the point is not to insist upon a particular solution, but upon safety at a high-traffic intersection whose dangers had been flagged 15 months before the fatal crash. Under pressure to complete the long-delayed cemetery, VA officials brushed aside those warnings and abused two experts who had raised alarms about dangers that became lethal last Sept. 22. Maybe these improvements will suffice. We can only hope.

