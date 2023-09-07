Agreed. Reinstating Roswell Park Comprehensive Care Center nurse Wendy Cooper – fired in late 2021 for refusing to take the Covid-19 vaccine – seems the right decision, especially in view of the fact that Roswell has already invited back union employees who were suspended for this very reason.

The institution has also confirmed that previously terminated employees who also refused may apply for open positions.

It seems only right that restrictions imposed at the height of a deadly pandemic should now be revisited. On a state level, the Covid emergency has officially ended, and the New York State Department of Health has begun the process of repealing vaccine requirements for workers at regulated health care facilities – it awaits approval by the Public Health and Health Planning Council, which is expected this month.

At the time of Cooper’s firing, however, those vaccine mandates for health care workers were the law of the state. And it’s not difficult to understand why New York felt it necessary to take such steps: As of July 12, 2021, the number of reported Covid-19 deaths associated with adult care facilities had reached 17,425. With residents’ health already fragile, fears for their safety were real, especially given their need for day-to-day care by workers who were subject to the vaccine mandate.

A hard decision was made and, because they didn’t have vaccinations, almost 36,800 New York health care workers lost their jobs, resigned, retired or were furloughed.

With those terrible times behind us, it’s time to let bygones be bygones, and move ahead.

But Cooper’s case has a few twists that call for comment, as do the statements of State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo, who ruled on the case – adding sweeping criticisms of the state’s actions along the way. In his ruling, Colaiacovo disagreed with an arbitrator who, this past January, upheld the Cooper firing, on the basis of her refusal. However, around the same time as that ruling – as Colaiacovo observed – a judge in Onondaga County ruled the vaccine mandate invalid. In light of this, Colaiacovo found that “the arbitrator’s decision upholding the termination must be vacated.”

The Onondaga case was one of many in progress across New York at that time – and before – with varying results, but, given all that has happened, Colaiacovo’s decision seems well-founded. What is less comprehensible is the judge choosing this opportunity to condemn actions that were solely intended to protect public health.

Colaiacovo wrote: “Ms. Cooper is an unfortunate victim in the wake of excesses exhibited by governors, administrators, legislatures, and yes, even the judiciary. All too frequently did critical thinking and the exercise of personal liberties expire at the altar of false righteousness, fear and authority.” With that, the judge needlessly belittles a time when a deadly virus was running rampant throughout the country – a virus that has resulted in well over 1 million American deaths. Citizens were looking to their government for help, guidance and relief. Mandates were justified, for many, many reasons.

Yes, there was fear. How could there not be? And, yes, authority in the form of official action was urgently needed. It’s jarring that the judge would use the protection of hindsight to take these unnecessary shots, which go well beyond the facts of the case before him.

Covid-19 is still hospitalizing and killing people across the country, with a new surge already being reported. The only reason it’s not much worse is the protection offered by vaccine and boosters.

Let’s keep that in mind before we condemn actions whose intent was to keep people alive.