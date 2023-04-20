It’s time to have a talk about John James Audubon.

Countless regional conservation nonprofits, as well as the National Audubon Society – founded 50 years after his death – are named after him. But the famous artist and ornithologist (1785-1851), whose passion for the animals he depicted is undeniable, has a complex and troubling legacy.

Audubon is renowned for his colorful and dramatic depictions of North American birds and devoted his life to painting them. He was capable of killing hundreds in a single day, much more than he needed for modeling. He was also a slave owner, an outspoken anti-abolitionist and he robbed skulls from Native American graves so that their cranial “capacity” could be measured – in the expectation that such capacity would be less than white people’s.

Is it any wonder then that Audubon Society chapters throughout the country – including those in New York City, Seattle, Portland, Washington, D.C., and Madison, Wis. – have already decided to drop the Audubon name? It also shouldn’t be surprising that locally, several Western New York institutions and locations are reconsidering its use.

Such reconsideration is well worth thoughtful discussion.

Like other Audubon Society chapters around the country, Buffalo Audubon has already started the process of analyzing whether it will change its name. Such a change is probably one of the easiest Audubon-related rebrands, as these things go. It’s one organization, with one central office.

The Buffalo Niagara Partnership was once the Buffalo Area Chamber of Commerce. Buffalo State College was once the Buffalo Normal School. The Amherst Museum is now Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village. There are many other examples. Names of single organizations change all the time and that’s what’s happened with the Seattle Audubon Society, which is now Birds Connect Seattle and the D.C.-area Audubon Naturalist Society, which is now Nature Forward. Other societies in Chicago and New York are currently mulling new names.

Changing the names of streets and entire communities, which is what the Town of Amherst faces, is a different – and more difficult – matter. As Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa says, “We have a lot of Audubons.”

Among them: the town’s 1.3 miles of John James Audubon Parkway, Audubon Drive, Audubon Terrace, Audubon Town Park, the residential Audubon Community, the Audubon Library and the Audubon Golf Course.

Amherst is not alone; there are streets, parks and entire towns named Audubon throughout the country.

It would be a massive bureaucratic task to revoke all these place names, which surely number in the hundreds, and we doubt that will happen on any widespread scale.

But discussions like the ones happening in Amherst – particularly at the University at Buffalo, which shares part of John James Audubon Parkway – are good conversations to have.

They are not dissimilar to discussions over other reminders of America’s racist past, such as statutes of Confederate leaders that have been removed in cities like Richmond, Va., and Jacksonville, Fla.

This is a history that cannot be obliterated and, indeed, must be remembered and taught, even as the offensive visual reminders of it are taken away and possibly reused in a setting that offers context.

In a similar fashion, even as Audubon’s name is removed from naturalist societies across the nation, the truth of who he was and what he did needs to live on in the history of ornithology and conservation. Significantly, though the National Audubon Society has kept the name, frankly critical discussions of Audubon can be found in several prominent places on the society’s website.

It’s also completely possible to enjoy the 435 beautiful depictions contained in Audubon’s life work, “Birds of America,” a complete folio of which is owned by the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library, without endorsing the artist’s personal views.

A discussion of racism in the conservation and birding world has been going on for some time, especially after a 2020 incident when a Black bird-watcher, Christian Cooper, was falsely accused of threatening a white woman as he was observing birds in New York’s Central Park. In an April 4 Washington Post essay, Cooper stated his opinion on the Audubon controversy, rooted in the country’s changing racial demographics:

“As a lifelong birder and African American, I stand firmly in the camp that the name Audubon must go, and for a reason one might not expect: It will help save more birds.”

It’s yet another good reason to seriously reconsider using the name of a documented racist.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.