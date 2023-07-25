News Editorial BoardThe critics made an important point: Why should a developer be anonymous while aiming to start a controversial project that would place 26 townhomes on one of the last remaining swaths of greenspace at Buffalo’s Waterfront Village?

The project itself isn’t the point, at least not immediately. Who is trying to build it? Is it someone with a reliable track record that inspires confidence? Nearby residents – along with members of the Buffalo Planning Board – want to know. They should, before the project goes any further.

In a stunning lack of transparency, the planning board is forced to ask questions of the architect, who is acting as this anonymous developer’s spokesman.

Huh?

Matthew Moscati of TRM Architects has said that his “client” wishes to remain anonymous until the closing occurs. The project is registered to Nemo Development, but the secrecy suggests that someone else is buying either the site or Nemo Development.

Nemo Development is registered to Barbara and Miro Staroba. Nemo has had a dream-project for a similar endeavor in the area for some time.

The area in question is in the Lakefront Commons area, and is one of the last available sites within the residential development near Erie Basin Marina. Lakefront Commons consists of 52 townhomes with red brick exteriors.

Its residents have become accustomed to their two-car garages and two-space wide driveways. They sometimes use the 500-foot vacant strip of greenspace for supplemental curb parking. The city has used the space, too, to pile snow.

It is, as Moscati noted, absurd for people to believe they have a right to curbside parking on undeveloped land for which they pay no taxes and have no rights. But that’s a point for another day. The immediate concern is the identity of the would-be builder.

Buffalo Planning Board Vice Chair Cynthia Schwartz says she favors the project, but observed that “ … dealing with someone who wishes to remain anonymous does not give me confidence. The lack of transparency is a concern.”

Time to remove the mask.