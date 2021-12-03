The Editorial Board: Refusal of nearby counties to be serious about high Covid rates puts region at risk

Here’s an idea for the county executives in Western New York who are rejecting new mask mandates even as Covid infections rates skyrocket around the region: Keep the sick people in your hospitals.
Many of them aren’t opting for treatment in Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties. For perhaps obvious reasons, they’re coming to Erie County, helping to bloat the hospitals in the only regional county with the good sense to respond appropriately to the rising threat.
Chautauqua County Executive Paul M. Wendel Jr. was fully disingenuous in explaining his decision not to implement new masking rules. He started by boasting of a new ad campaign that will encourage masking but then gave the game away with this slippery observation: “But I’ve told people if the mandate was the thing to do, the governor would have done it already.”
So, Wendel favors state-driven mandates of the sort issued by former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. That’s good to know, but as all of New York’s county executives understand, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced when she took office this year that she would take a different approach from Cuomo and allow local governments a greater say.
It was a generally welcome decision, but for it to work, those local governments have to use good judgment. Erie is. The others, not so much.
The numbers bear it out: Recent seven-day infection rates show Erie County at a feverish 10%. And that was the lowest in the five-county region, where rates ranged from 10.1% in Niagara County to 12.8% in Allegany County. Chautauqua County reported a rate of 11.2%.
And Wendel fiddles.
Many people don’t like mask mandates, of course, and not surprisingly. But grown-ups can think this through. Masks count as important public protections as the highly infectious Delta variant continues to rage through the region. They’re an inconvenience, but nothing more than that. No one is being asked to walk on hot coals. Masks are merely being required to protect the public health as infections rise and, at least as important, to preserve the ability of hospitals to treat everyone who needs their care.
That’s at increasing risk as regional case loads rise, largely among the unvaccinated. Earlier this week, Erie County hospitals were at 89.3% capacity, with a greater share than last year from outlying counties. On Monday, Erie County Medical Center busted its licensed capacity of 573 beds, filling 576.
“This is unprecedented at ECMC,” said Dr. Sam Cloud, ECMC’s associate medical director. “It’s a real pressure cooker right now.”
As both Wendel and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz observed, hospitals in other Western New York counties are also dangerously full. In a pandemic that still qualifies as a public health emergency, that calls for more than an ad campaign.
Although he didn’t call for a mask mandate, the public health director of Cattaraugus County expressed worry about the pandemic’s direction there.
With Olean General Hospitals at 92% to 93% capacity, and admissions and ambulances being diverted or delayed, Dr. Kevin D. Watkins said time is running out. “I’m not sure how long we can maintain ourselves or sustain this, but we continue to try to battle this surge,” he said.
There is every likelihood that conditions will get worse before they get better. Fall and winter are prime time for Covid in the north, when people gather indoors, especially in this period, between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day. There are only three ways to change that trajectory: Keep people apart, have them wear masks or get them vaccinated. The first would be unnecessary if more people would agree to the other two.
That’s what is happening in New York City, which regularly posts some of the state’s lowest infection rates. Indoor masking and proof of vaccination are required for any public indoor activities. That’s how to keep hospitals open and people alive.
We seem not to understand that in much of Western New York and attitudes such as Wendel’s offer little hope for improvement. As hospitals bulge and Erie’s take in out-of-county Covid patients, Hochul may need to rethink her approach, even if she needs the approval of the State Legislature to institute a mask requirement. She can’t wait until this unfolding crisis becomes a public calamity.
