The Editorial Board: Refusal of nearby counties to be serious about high Covid rates puts region at risk

Although he didn’t call for a mask mandate, the public health director of Cattaraugus County expressed worry about the pandemic’s direction there.

With Olean General Hospitals at 92% to 93% capacity, and admissions and ambulances being diverted or delayed, Dr. Kevin D. Watkins said time is running out. “I’m not sure how long we can maintain ourselves or sustain this, but we continue to try to battle this surge,” he said.

There is every likelihood that conditions will get worse before they get better. Fall and winter are prime time for Covid in the north, when people gather indoors, especially in this period, between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day. There are only three ways to change that trajectory: Keep people apart, have them wear masks or get them vaccinated. The first would be unnecessary if more people would agree to the other two.

That’s what is happening in New York City, which regularly posts some of the state’s lowest infection rates. Indoor masking and proof of vaccination are required for any public indoor activities. That’s how to keep hospitals open and people alive.