The Editorial Board: Reelect Johnson in District 1

It’s hard for a county legislator to make a distinct mark in one two-year term in office. Howard Johnson, representing the 1st District, has done enough for us to recommend he serve another term.
Johnson is a 10-year veteran of the Army National Guard with a background in financial services. The local Democratic committee picked Johnson for the seat in the spring of 2019 after Barbara Miller-Williams vacated the office to become Buffalo’s city comptroller. He won election that November to a full term.
Johnson’s record has been that of a Democratic loyalist who doesn’t much rock the boat. When the county Legislature voted 9-2 in approving a resolution to oppose Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s executive order requiring restaurant and bar patrons to order food if they want alcohol, Johnson and Jeanne Vinal were the only “no” votes among seven Democrats.
As chairman of the legislature’s Public Safety Committee, Johnson played a leadership role among Democratic lawmakers who opposed Republican Sheriff Timothy B. Howard’s request for a full-time county SWAT team in December 2019. We agreed at the time that Howard had not made a sufficient case for the request.
Johnson has done a commendable job reaching out to the Sheriff’s Office during a time when law enforcement in general, and Howard’s office in particular, have had strained relationships with the community. Johnson instituted weekly meetings with the jail management division of the Sheriff’s Office to convey community concerns and hear the views of the jailers.
Johnson also chairs the Economic Development and Minority- and Women-Owned Business committees.
Johnson was a community activist before taking office, a route that his two Democratic challengers hope to follow. Dominique C. Calhoun is active in Buffalo’s social justice movement and is co-founder of a nonprofit called Sports Unlimited. Calhoun’s passion and persuasiveness make her a person to watch in local politics.
Samuel A. Herbert is a spirited veteran political campaigner, though he’s not the best fit for District 1.
