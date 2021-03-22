The Editorial Board: Reed owns up to misconduct with a clear and forthright apology

Rep. Tom Reed’s display of contrition on Sunday stood out from the typical nonapology so often used by public figures. The Corning Republican did not wrap his statement in the familiar “if anyone took offense ... ” construction, which implies that the public’s delicate sensibilities are forcing the accused offender to issue a half-hearted plea for forgiveness.
Two days after The Washington Post carried a story in which a former lobbyist accused Reed of sexual misconduct in a Minneapolis pub in 2017, Reed issued a statement saying he had been struggling with alcohol addiction when the incident happened, and adding that he would not seek reelection to Congress nor run for governor in 2022.
We have had policy disagreements with Reed, but always found him to be a stand-up guy. Reed was among the first Republicans from New York to congratulate Joe Biden on his victory over President Trump in November. Reed chose integrity over joining the Sedition Caucus, the Republican members of Congress who hid behind the apron strings of party unity when they voted against certifying some states’ electoral votes over spurious claims of election fraud.
Reed did a bad thing in his interaction with the insurance company lobbyist, Nicolette Davis. He did a good thing by owning his misbehavior and pledging to make amends.
“First, I apologize to Nicolette Davis,” Reed’s statement said. “Simply put, my behavior caused her pain, showed her disrespect and was unprofessional. I was wrong, I am sorry, and I take full responsibility. I further apologize to my wife and kids, my family, the people of the 23rd District, my colleagues, and those who have supported me for the harm this caused them.”
Reed went on to say that his struggles with alcohol caused him to enter treatment in 2017. He recognized that he is “powerless over alcohol,” a common theme in 12-step programs, but he would not use that as an excuse.
“Consistent with my recovery, I publicly take ownership of my past actions,” Reed wrote. That is a straight and true apology, not one corrupted by weasel words. More politicians and celebrities should take note.
Reed had long vowed he would end his time in Congress after his sixth term, which runs through 2022. He had also dropped strong hints that he would seek the Republican nomination to run against Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in 2022.
Cuomo, of course, is embroiled in scandals of his own involving allegations of sexual harassment. Cuomo has vowed to stay in office, but his plans beyond his current term are unknown.
Reed may correctly have figured it would be hard to go after the governor on character issues while dealing with a past scandal of his own. He may also have wanted time to continue working on himself.
Accusations or admissions of sexual misconduct are nothing new to politics. In New York State alone the names of former Gov. Eliot Spitzer and former Reps. Anthony Weiner and Chris Lee come immediately to mind.
Reed was first elected to Congress in a special election in 2010. His predecessor, Democratic Rep. Eric Massa, resigned the seat amid allegations he had sexually harassed aides working for him.
The political calculations of Reed’s decision to forgo a race for governor don’t really matter at this point. What is important is that he did the right thing for himself, his family and his state. We wish him well as he continues his recovery from a disease that is both pernicious all-too-common.
• • •
