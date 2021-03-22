The Editorial Board: Reed owns up to misconduct with a clear and forthright apology

Reed went on to say that his struggles with alcohol caused him to enter treatment in 2017. He recognized that he is “powerless over alcohol,” a common theme in 12-step programs, but he would not use that as an excuse.

“Consistent with my recovery, I publicly take ownership of my past actions,” Reed wrote. That is a straight and true apology, not one corrupted by weasel words. More politicians and celebrities should take note.

Reed had long vowed he would end his time in Congress after his sixth term, which runs through 2022. He had also dropped strong hints that he would seek the Republican nomination to run against Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in 2022.

Cuomo, of course, is embroiled in scandals of his own involving allegations of sexual harassment. Cuomo has vowed to stay in office, but his plans beyond his current term are unknown.

Reed may correctly have figured it would be hard to go after the governor on character issues while dealing with a past scandal of his own. He may also have wanted time to continue working on himself.

Accusations or admissions of sexual misconduct are nothing new to politics. In New York State alone the names of former Gov. Eliot Spitzer and former Reps. Anthony Weiner and Chris Lee come immediately to mind.