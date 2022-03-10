The Editorial Board: Recommendation for review of county overtime policy is appropriate and well-timed

In his report, Hardwick worried that the policy would apply not just in a state of emergency – as was declared during the pandemic and which just ended – but as a permanent feature. It’s a fair question whether it should apply even during an emergency, but certainly not in routine times. He also observed that, while federal pandemic payments have left the county flush with cash, that won’t last.

As Hardwick, a Democrat, observed, this is a good moment for the County Legislature to consider this issue. “During the pandemic, it might not have been the time to have this discussion,” he said. “But now that we’ve got a breather, I think this is the time to sit down and ask some of these questions.”

Hardwick’s Republican predecessor, Stefan Mychajliw, made similar observations but, as was his custom, in a way designed more to stimulate outrage and political donations than to influence public policy. The difference offers a lesson in politics: It’s not just what you say, but how and when you say it. The best politicians understand that. Mychajliw never did.

The Legislature should act on Hardwick’s recommendation. The overtime policy requires a review and, if not a wholesale change, at least clarity.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.