The Editorial Board: Recommendation for review of county overtime policy is appropriate and well-timed

It’s been a book, a movie and even a piece of music: “The Singer, Not the Song.”
So it is, as the eminently sensible Kevin Hardwick urges the county to reconsider overtime rules that enriched once-salaried administrators in Erie County during the pandemic. The review, thoughtfully timed, is surely appropriate. His predecessor offered a similar message, but at the wrong time and in an unhelpful tone.
Hardwick, Erie County’s newly elected comptroller, made the recommendation this week. With the pandemic easing, he picked up an issue that has been simmering on the county’s back burner for the past two years.
Under county policy, all administrators with the exception of elected officials, were categorized as hourly employees, entitled to overtime. For Dr. Gale Burstein, the county health commissioner, that added up to more than $282,000 in overtime-related pay during the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. Across Erie County government, 20 political appointees in 11 departments and elected offices received more than $5,000 in year-end comp time payments last year.
From a managerial/public health standpoint, we expect that taxpayers got their money’s worth from the professional and hardworking Burstein. Still, there’s a significant policy question about paying overtime to administrators who, in most of the rest of the American working world, are salaried. Extra hours are typically part of the deal.
In his report, Hardwick worried that the policy would apply not just in a state of emergency – as was declared during the pandemic and which just ended – but as a permanent feature. It’s a fair question whether it should apply even during an emergency, but certainly not in routine times. He also observed that, while federal pandemic payments have left the county flush with cash, that won’t last.
As Hardwick, a Democrat, observed, this is a good moment for the County Legislature to consider this issue. “During the pandemic, it might not have been the time to have this discussion,” he said. “But now that we’ve got a breather, I think this is the time to sit down and ask some of these questions.”
Hardwick’s Republican predecessor, Stefan Mychajliw, made similar observations but, as was his custom, in a way designed more to stimulate outrage and political donations than to influence public policy. The difference offers a lesson in politics: It’s not just what you say, but how and when you say it. The best politicians understand that. Mychajliw never did.
The Legislature should act on Hardwick’s recommendation. The overtime policy requires a review and, if not a wholesale change, at least clarity.
