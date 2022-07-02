The Editorial Board: Recognizing hate crimes as such can help a troubled society prevent tragedies

The suspected shooter in the May 14 Tops supermarket massacre faces charges that include state and federal hate crimes. Such charges can be controversial, but it is important to legally acknowledge the role of hatred in crimes of violence.

The term “hate crime” goes back to the '60s civil rights era – with roots in post-Civil War legislation – but as years passed, the nation realized that those laws needed to be expanded.

The landmark 2009 legislation by Congress, the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act, defined a hate crime as “an incidence of violence motivated by the actual or perceived race, color, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, or disability of the victim.”

Shepard was a gay university student who was tortured and beaten in Wyoming in 1998. He died from his injuries in a hospital. Byrd was murdered by white men who dragged him behind a pickup truck for three miles in Jasper, Texas, also in 1998.

The Shepard/Byrd federal legislation is all the more important because many states do not include gender, sexual orientation, and/or disability and four states have no hate crime legislation at all.

Some lawmakers initially questioned how a hate crime ending in loss of life is different from a murder that’s not designated a hate crime.

When the Shepard/Byrd bill was debated in 2009, Republican Congressman John Boehner said violent attacks were already illegal regardless of motive and that the measure might create a class of “thought crimes.”

In New York, Assembly lawmakers attempting to pass hate crime legislation faced similar opposition in the State Senate, finally succeeding in 2000, after 11 years of failure.

Many on the conservative side of the political spectrum are hesitant to admit – at least in public – that racism and hate are still very much with us. But enacting laws that define some of the darkest acts people are capable of, and ascribing them to motivations that are both abhorrent and provable, help to codify what must be faced and – if possible – defeated by a democratic nation.

As Boehner commented, it is a “scary path,” but those paths are often the most important to travel.

We agree with Judy Shepard, Matthew Shepard’s mother, who has stated that “No single law can solve the complex problem of hate violence or undo the centuries of racism, homophobia, transphobia, anti-Semitism, bigotry and violence that are woven into the fabric of American history.”

We’d also cite Southern Poverty Law Center’s explanation of the particularly heinous nature of hate crimes: “Hate crimes physically wound and may effectively intimidate other members of the victim’s community, leaving them feeling terrorized, isolated, vulnerable and unprotected by the law.”

Designating these acts as what they are can allow targeted penalties, increased support for victims and their families and protection for vulnerable communities. The designation can also help law enforcement and other entities better understand what they’re dealing with, and – of urgent importance – recognize how to prevent these tragedies before they happen.

This essential step includes micro- and macro- strategies. In the big picture, many organizations that study hate crimes stress the importance of investing in vulnerable communities that are commonly the subjects of hate violence. Those efforts can include such basic measures as raising the minimum wage, expanding affordable housing programs and employment opportunities and generally strengthening the social safety net.

It’s also recommended that all schools, workplaces and government agencies offer multicultural and conflict resolution training and other violence mitigating programs. Western New Yorkers saw the need for that at Buffalo’s McKinley High School earlier this year.

Finally, education, communication and collaboration are key to addressing root causes and acting on early warning signs.

That’s the strategy of the multidisciplinary team approach now being set up in New York, county by county, with a central goal of intervening against hate-motivated violence. These threat assessment and management teams – one has just been started in Erie County – are led by law enforcement but also include school districts, large employers, mental health professionals, social services, faith-based organizations and many other entities.

Monroe County’s team, started in 2019, has already intervened in more than 30 cases. The idea is to divert troubled people before they hit the point of no return and, ideally, before law enforcement involvement is even necessary.

By now, hate-motivated violence, including targeted white supremacist violence, is all too familiar a scourge throughout the United States. There are often warning signs before it happens – as there was with the Tops shooting – and it’s essential to recognize them, connect the dots and intervene before tragedy strikes.

Hate crime legislation acknowledges the ugliness in society, but it’s important not to look away. Through vigilance, and the use of every tool in every professional agency’s toolbox, it’s possible to interrupt hate.

• • •

