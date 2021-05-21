The Editorial Board: Rechristened and expanded, bill would bolster scientific investment and could favor WNY

Sen. Charles E. Schumer has improved the Endless Frontier Act, and not just by giving it a better name. The newly rechristened U.S. Innovation and Competition Act has new components, will appeal to more senators and maintains Western New York’s chances of benefiting from its focus on keeping this country’s lead in cutting-edge science.
First and foremost, the $120 billion measure invests in the country’s need to hold its lead in scientific research – an area in which China is gaining fast. The National Science Foundation has calculated that while research and development spending in the United States grew at an average of 4.3% per year from 2000 to 2017, China’s rate of spending grew by more than 17% per year over the same period. Without federal action, we will be overtaken.
Among the measure’s specific goals is to combat the semiconductor shortage, strengthen the county’s tech sector and – to Buffalo’s potential benefit – establish federally funded tech hubs in places where they haven’t traditionally existed.
The bill, cosponsored by Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., advanced in the Senate on Monday on a vote of 86 to 11, signalling broad enough support to survive any effort to filibuster it. A final vote is expected before the end of the month, though Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is – predictably – haunting it. His party needs to help educate him. President Biden has endorsed the measure.
The nation needs to take seriously China’s grip on critical supply chains, a threat to our security. The problem was laid bare by the Covid-19 pandemic, as shortages of medical supplies undermined health care and a global shortage of semiconductors shut U.S. automobile factories. Shipments of consumer electronics have also slowed.
Schumer recently renamed and expanded the bill to provide:
• $49.5 billion over five years to establish a “CHIPS for America Fund” aimed at expanding the American semiconductor industry and alleviating the microchip shortage.
• $2 billion to support semiconductor development for the Department of Defense and the U.S. intelligence community.
• $500 million to better develop a secure international supply chain for semiconductors.
• $1.5 billion to boost U.S. efforts to expand the 5G broadband network.
The legislation also aims to bolster research in other crucial technological fields, including artificial intelligence, quantum computing, advanced communications, biotechnology and advanced energy.
For certain American regions, the bill could help to spark new science-based economies. It includes $10 billion to create 10 technology hubs linking manufacturing hubs and research universities across the country. In that way, it would benefit regions outside the traditional technology hubs in places like Boston, San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle and San Diego.
One such region is Western New York, home to the research-focused University at Buffalo. To boost the area’s chances of winning one of the designations, the Buffalo and Rochester areas are preparing to submit a joint application. The chances appear to be good.
A recent report by the Brookings Institution ranked 35 potential “growth centers,” based on population size, university STEM research and other factors. The report rated Buffalo Niagara 19th and Rochester fifth. Other cities included Albany, ranked third, and, in the top spot Madison, Wis.
The bill’s supporters are wise, politically and economically, to scatter new hubs around the country. Not only does that approach encourage broad bipartisan support, but it can help propel parts of the country where prosperity has often lagged.
The bill’s genesis lies in its acknowledgment of the critical role government funding played in scientific research during and after World War II. Its original name, the Endless Frontier Act, borrowed from the title of a report published in July 1945. President Franklin D. Roosevelt commissioned Vannevar Bush, an electrical engineer who directed U.S. government research during World War II, to apply wartime lessons into proposals for federal support of science during peacetime.
That kind of support has waned in recent decades, but it is desperately needed again if the country is to reinvigorate its commitment to global scientific leadership. It may be in Buffalo’s interest for this bill to pass but it is, without doubt, in the nation’s.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank-you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.