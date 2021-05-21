The Editorial Board: Rechristened and expanded, bill would bolster scientific investment and could favor WNY

One such region is Western New York, home to the research-focused University at Buffalo. To boost the area’s chances of winning one of the designations, the Buffalo and Rochester areas are preparing to submit a joint application. The chances appear to be good.

A recent report by the Brookings Institution ranked 35 potential “growth centers,” based on population size, university STEM research and other factors. The report rated Buffalo Niagara 19th and Rochester fifth. Other cities included Albany, ranked third, and, in the top spot Madison, Wis.

The bill’s supporters are wise, politically and economically, to scatter new hubs around the country. Not only does that approach encourage broad bipartisan support, but it can help propel parts of the country where prosperity has often lagged.

The bill’s genesis lies in its acknowledgment of the critical role government funding played in scientific research during and after World War II. Its original name, the Endless Frontier Act, borrowed from the title of a report published in July 1945. President Franklin D. Roosevelt commissioned Vannevar Bush, an electrical engineer who directed U.S. government research during World War II, to apply wartime lessons into proposals for federal support of science during peacetime.