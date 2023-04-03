Maybe it will be only a short delay, as it was last year. But New Yorkers who remember years of state budgetary dysfunction have cause to wonder what is going on in Albany. With nearly three months’ notice, why is it so hard to hit a deadline?

In the bad old days, when Republican George Pataki was governor and control of the legislature was divided – Democrats running the Assembly, Republicans dominating the Senate – the state budget was almost always late, and not by just a few days. Then, the budget, which is due on April 1, could be weeks and even months late, with real world consequences to state clients.

The budget was usually on time while Andrew Cuomo was governor, even when Republicans still ruled the Senate. Today, though, with Democrats controlling all the layers of government, the budget is late. As of Monday, it was tardy by only two days, and some observers think it could be completed by Wednesday. That wouldn’t be terrible, but still: Why?

Give them this much: It is not an entirely bad thing that Democrats are arguing among themselves. It signals to critics that government is wrestling with the important issues that come before it. There’s no rubber-stamping here. Nevertheless, with serious issues, Albany has a responsibility to demonstrate serious intent. Meeting its own deadline with a responsible budget is essential to fulfilling that requirement.

Without a budget, the weakest among us are left hanging. They include the developmentally disabled, the elderly, children, poor families and crime victims. The agencies that serve those constituencies – and others – depend on state funding that doesn’t always keep pace with the need.

Among the issues tangling this year’s budget is bail reform. Passed four years ago, that measure did the good work of ensuring that criminal suspects – legally innocent – aren’t thrown into jail simply because of poverty. It was an essential change that other states – including some led by Republicans – have embraced.

Even supporters have seen the need to address what they perceive as problems with New York’s bail law and, last year, Gov. Kathy Hochul pushed a change through a reluctant Legislature. This year, she wants more, believing that judges need more discretion over whether to require bail in violent felony or serious misdemeanor cases. Others see a risk of unfairness in that additional authority.

It is a legitimate debate. It just should have been resolved by now.

So should questions over Hochul’s plan to build 800,000 units of housing in New York over a decade. The proposal would allow developers to bypass local zoning restrictions if housing growth did not occur quickly enough in a given locality. Hochul’s goal is to make it easier for residents to remain in a state where housing costs have risen quickly. Again, the debate is legitimate. But, by law, it needed to be resolved by April 1.

In the past, legislators have defended their tardiness by pointing to the seriousness of the issues. But those issues are resolvable: A budget is always – eventually – approved.

The question is whether elected officials are sufficiently serious about their jobs to do them on time. If the budget isn’t completed promptly, New Yorkers will be given reason to wonder – again.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.