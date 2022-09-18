The Editorial Board: Reassure the re-enactors and clarify New York’s gun law

New York State’s recently passed gun legislation includes restrictions meant to stop weapons from being brought into places where they don’t belong – places like houses of worship, schools and parks. The new laws were drafted after a misbegotten Supreme Court decision made it easier to carry concealed weapons in New York.

Opposition to the legislation has been swift and now vocal opponents have new criticisms, which may be a basis for real concern – or may be a means of jeopardizing any and all gun legislation.

The laws – which include other restrictions meant to protect the public from mass shootings such as the May 14 massacre – were not intended to impede re-enactments of historic battles from the Revolutionary War, Civil War and other centuries-old conflicts. These colorful and educational spectacles are hugely popular, both for spectators and dedicated participants, who make second careers out of acting in these simulated battles.

It’s not entirely clear that the new gun laws would endanger the future of re-enactments. The legislation does prohibit guns “that load through the muzzle and fire a single projectile with each discharge, or loading, including muzzle loading rifles, flintlock rifles and black powder rifles.” But there are also exceptions for antique weapons.

And it’s even less clear why re-enactment events such as those held throughout the summer at Youngstown’s Old Fort Niagara, which use replicas of antique guns and blank ammunition, would be endangered.

The fact that some September events, such as Fort Ticonderoga’s 1777 Brown’s Raid re-enactment, are going forward, and some, like Angelica’s Civil War re-enactment, have been canceled, adds to the confusion.

Still, Old Fort Niagara executive director Bob Emerson says he’s worried. It would indeed be worrying for one of Western New York’s most popular tourist attractions to cancel any of its most crowd-pleasing events. Popularity aside, this way of interpreting history for mass audiences has true informational value.

If event organizers have concerns, justified or not, they deserve to have them addressed, either by clarifying the existing legislation or, if necessary, by amending the legislation.

Then, those who have been against the law from the start can stop making hay of these cancellations. Some action from Albany can allay both the legitimate concerns of re-enactment organizers and the opportunistic rhetoric of those opposed to public safety-minded gun control.

