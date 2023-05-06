Want to celebrate this weekend? Pick your excuse.

Cinco de Mayo is a great reason – as though one were needed – to go all out for tacos and guacamole, while the Kentucky Derby calls for big hats and bourbon.

But local football fans can ignore both of these national spring traditions and declare this “The weekend we kept the Bills in Buffalo.” Thanks to a unanimous Erie County Legislature vote, the new stadium is a done deal, though it won’t be finished until 2026.

Instead of flowery hats, think No. 17 jerseys, local Bills-themed beer – there are at least 12 to choose from – and maybe even logo’d jam shorts. The weather looks favorable.

...

There is one festive event Buffalo doesn’t seem too jazzed about. Though Britain’s royal family has done its best to make the May 6 Coronation Day celebration for King Charles III a grand and moving spectacle, outside of the United Kingdom, enthusiasm is running low. Approval ratings for Charles in the U.S. are lackluster, with 15%, according to a YouGov poll, even going so far as to say nobody should have succeeded the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Locally, few are taking notice. Contrast this with what happened on June 2, 1953, when Queen Elizabeth was crowned. In The Buffalo Evening News, as it was called then, the coronation filled most of the front page, with dozens of other stories throughout the paper. Prior to the event, on May 29, almost an entire page was devoted to informing readers how they could listen and watch. Live television coverage was not possible, but still images that had been sent across the ocean by a technology known as Mufax were shown to viewers. Those were the days.

...

Finally, here are a couple pieces of celebratory news from the finally completed 2024 New York state budget:

• Legal cannabis retailers who manage to navigate the state’s bureaucracy and actually get approved to sell their products have new hope that the dozens of illegal operations already doing business will depart the scene. A big crackdown made it into the final budget.

• Local film buffs and would-be extras can rejoice that film and television tax credits have been extended through 2034. The new deal increases the credits to as much as $700 million per year, which helps Buffalo compete with other potential locations.

Academic analysis debates the overall benefits from the credits, but we say “Lights, camera, action!”

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.