The Editorial Board: Re-elect John Gilmour to the Erie County Legislature

Two attorneys are vying for the 9th Legislative District seat. Democrat John Gilmour, freshly elected prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, has taken sensible positions on the pandemic and the prospect of a new Bills stadium. He should be given another term. His Republican opponent, Frank Bogulski, is a viable alternative but advocates pandemic policies that are too weak.

Gilmour understands his role in advancing interests of district residents and Erie County as a whole. On the countywide agenda, for example, is a new football stadium for the Buffalo Bills. Gilmour said he believes the state and county will have to invest some money but not without significant private investment.

He also favors extended broadband internet services to underserved areas of the county. Although service is well established in his district, he understand the need, which has been underscored during the pandemic, when school was conducted remotely and vaccination appointments were made online. The county plans to use its second installment of federal stimulus money to pursue that necessary project.