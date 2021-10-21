The Editorial Board: Re-elect John Gilmour to the Erie County Legislature

Two attorneys are vying for the 9th Legislative District seat. Democrat John Gilmour, freshly elected prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, has taken sensible positions on the pandemic and the prospect of a new Bills stadium. He should be given another term. His Republican opponent, Frank Bogulski, is a viable alternative but advocates pandemic policies that are too weak.
Gilmour understands his role in advancing interests of district residents and Erie County as a whole. On the countywide agenda, for example, is a new football stadium for the Buffalo Bills. Gilmour said he believes the state and county will have to invest some money but not without significant private investment.
He also favors extended broadband internet services to underserved areas of the county. Although service is well established in his district, he understand the need, which has been underscored during the pandemic, when school was conducted remotely and vaccination appointments were made online. The county plans to use its second installment of federal stimulus money to pursue that necessary project.
Gilmour, who has demonstrated independence in sometimes voting against the Democratic majority, recognizes that he is in what is considered a “toss-up” district, which includes Hamburg as well as heavily Democratic Lackawanna and South Buffalo. The seat was previously held by Independence Party member Lynne Dixon. Nevertheless, residents in the district frequently vote Republican.
It is that realization that gives Bogulski optimism. Bogulski, who recently ran unsuccessfully for Hamburg town justice, is a criminal defense attorney. He said he decided to run after watching the political landscape during the pandemic, locally and nationally. Practicing law for 20 years and having served in the military, he believes he can bring people together.
Bogulski's approach to dealing with the pandemic is worrisome. He said he is vaccinated, but he objects to administrative mandates. Many other people feel the same way, but the fact is that such authority kept the infection and mortality rates lower that they otherwise would have been.
Voters should give Gilmour another term.
