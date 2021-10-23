The Editorial Board: Re-elect Brown, who knows how to govern, unlike the dangerously inexperienced Walton

It was a costly lesson for Southern Tier Environments for Living. “STEL invested a whole lot of resources,” said Divitta M. Alexander, an attorney and financial consultant who had been working with the organization. “It’s significant for an organization of that size, and to be wasted for those reasons flies in the face of this project being an accomplishment.”

If the lesson was significant for STEL, it would be disastrous for Buffalo. Walton lacked the know-how to manage a $20 million housing project, to the detriment of those who needed the shelter and of STEL, the Land Trust’s partner. What would happen to the city and its partners – read taxpayers – if she was mismanaging a $535 million budget that, in addition to responsibilities for housing, also funded streets, education, fire protection and, among many other complex and expensive responsibilities, policing.

Walton, not without cause, is critical of policing in Buffalo. Brown has been, too, as the reforms he instituted following the murder of George Floyd demonstrated. But Brown came at the task with a professional, managerial approach. Walton’s seems colored by grievance involving confrontations with Buffalo police. She plainly smarts over policing and in a recent meeting with The News editorial board, she reluctantly acknowledged that as mayor, she would seek to respond to some of these personal matters.