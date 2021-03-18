The Editorial Board: Ransomware attack on Buffalo schools shows again the need for strong security

The ransomware attack on the Buffalo Public Schools could have happened to any number of organizations or individuals. The lesson to be learned – that should have been learned long ago – is to be prepared for such intrusions. The task can seem overwhelming, but it’s urgent as entities from hospitals to schools have learned the hard way.

The attack on the city school system left it floundering. For days, it didn’t know when students would be able to return to class, in person or remotely. The district was supposed to have started the second phase of reopening Monday, when another 5,000 students were scheduled to return to the classroom. The attack meant that 30,000 students sat at home, not learning.

School district officials disclosed last Friday afternoon that it was a victim of a ransomware attack. They had already canceled all remote classes earlier in the day, announcing “an unanticipated interruption to BPS District network systems.”

Ransomware is a malicious software that blocks access to the user’s computer system until a ransom is paid. Cyber experts do not recommend paying any ransom. At last report, the district’s chief technology wrote in a memo that “ … no demands have been made,” but that the “FBI has found out that ransom may be between $100K-$300K and could be negotiable.”