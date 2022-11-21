The Editorial Board: Raises for sheriff’s command staff will compensate for the loss of overtime pay

Look what a little creative focus can accomplish. When Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz included in it efforts to control overtime in his proposed 2023 budget, Sheriff John C. Garcia objected that he hadn’t been consulted and said plans to eliminate overtime for top positions failed to account for the unique issues within his office.

By Monday, those issues had been resolved in what appears to be a fair and thoughtful way: more money up front in exchange for an end to overtime among command staff. The result will be more predictable public expense, a win for accurate budgeting and taxpayers’ bank accounts.

Poloncarz’s plan covered much more than the Sheriff’s Office. It was driven by the pandemic-related overtime paid to top public employees such as Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein, whose overtime earnings totaled more than $282,000 during 2020 and 2021.

A report by former County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw found that 1,226 staffers received $5.9 million in overtime related to the Covid-19 health crisis in 2020, alone, paid with federal stimulus money. But just 54 political appointees received $1.3 million of those dollars, providing 22.1% of the money to 4.4% of the workers.

That expense, incurred by officials who many believed should not have qualified for overtime, raised a storm of criticism to which the county executive responded in his proposed new budget. Garcia was displeased.

The sheriff, elected in 2021, protested that without overtime, members of his command staff would earn less than many of the union employees who work under them. That could have prompted some to seek demotion to higher-paid, union-based positions. In addition, he said, top sheriff’s administrators work long and unpredictable hours during public safety emergencies.

His points were well taken, but there was an obvious solution, one to which the sheriff and county executive have agreed: raise their base pay. Assuming the proposal is adopted, about a dozen of the sheriff’s top administrators will be converted to salaries from an hourly wage. They will bump up one or two job grades, providing raises of $5,000 or $10,000 a year.

“With this agreement, we no longer have to worry about overtime, and we can move forward,” Garcia said. “The costs from year to year are known.”

The reasonable exception is for security work related to the Buffalo Bills. While all Sheriff’s Office appointees and other deputies would still quality for overtime, those costs are borne by the Bills organization. They aren’t a burden on taxpayers.

The pandemic was a public health crisis, and public officials such as Burstein worked hard. If another similar crisis strikes, it wouldn’t be unfair to boost the pay of such officials through some kind of bonus. But the new arrangement is fair to sheriff’s workers and taxpayers, alike. So are the changes made in other county operations. This policy should be adopted as part of the 2023 budget.

