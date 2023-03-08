It seems nearly every year New York State’s budget fails to meet the necessary threshold of funding to pay direct support professionals and the not-for-profits that hire them. This is wrong. Again.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, who to her credit, included a 5.4% cost-of-living adjustment into her budget last year, included only a 2.5% cost-of-living adjustment to provide services for people with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities into her executive budget. This pittance of an increase is far below the rate of inflation and a setback to addressing the workforce crisis.

It’s not just that direct service providers working for nonprofit agencies make about $15 an hour, barely over minimum wage. At the same time, state employees doing the same work are set to receive increases bringing their starting wage to $23 an hour, if Hochul has her way.

Representatives of the Developmental Disabilities Alliance of Western New York, which includes People Inc., Aspire of WNY and other organizations, point out that the cost-of-living adjustments they request are supposed to arrive every year, and be tied to the consumer price index. It is good that Hochul included some small increase which provides a base for advocates to negotiate with the Legislature, but when inflation is at its peak, a 2.5% cost-of-living adjustment is effectively a cut and does not allow the non-for-profits to invest in workforce, or meet operating expenses such as transportation, food and utilities. The Legislature should take the 2.5% and turn it into the 8.5% these vital services need.

The state share of funds it would require to provide that size increase is $121.5 million. Including a wage increase for the nonprofit direct support professions similar to the one set for the proposed raise for the state’s workers, the total cost would come to $247 million It’s not an unreasonable among against the backdrop of the entire state budget – proposed at $227 billion – and the fact that those agencies got nothing for more than a decade.

Much of this has to do with stresses on the workforce. Just as the rest of the world, these agencies are struggling to hire and retain employees. That is partly due to the pandemic, but these agencies were struggling well before the appearance of Covid-19. The problem was a lack of funding. What is more, the workforce providing personal and other essential services consists disproportionately of women and women of color, making this an economic justice issue. It is more than an inconvenience for BJ Stasio, co-vice president of the board of directors of the Self-Advocacy Association of New York, a position to which he was elected by his fellow self-advocates and peers around New York. He needs the people providing essential services to remain on the job.

Employee retention at these agencies is a problem, worsened by the fact that direct service providers working for not-for-profits can quit and go work for a state-run agency that pays much more for the same work. Or those same providers can apply for any number of less stressful, higher-paying retail or fast-food jobs.

These hard-working direct service providers working for not-for-profits become close to their patients and loathe having to leave for other jobs, but they cannot afford to stay on at noncompetitive wages. Paid appropriately, these same workers would be economic generators. As Stasio said, “Without the staff who support me, I wouldn’t be able to do what I do.” And that includes traveling to Albany to rally for a higher percentage increase for direct support professionals.

Legislators and the governor must again consider the case of direct support professionals and provide a higher cost-of-living adjustment.

