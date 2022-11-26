The Editorial Board: “Racist rants” have no place anywhere, including among Buffalo Police

It is the second of two federal lawsuits accusing a member of the Buffalo Police Department of using racist language. But, this time, the lawsuit is being filed not by a citizen’s group, but by other officers in the department. And its target is a police captain who is in charge of a vital, reform-minded team.

Accusations by Officers Brandon Hawkins and Katelynn Bolden and mental health clinician Erica Seymour, who are Black, undermine recent assertions by Mayor Byron Brown and Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia that there is no culture of racism in Buffalo’s police department, and add renewed urgency to efforts to uncover and eradicate racial bias by members of law enforcement.

In a lawsuit filed on behalf of Hawkins, Bolden and Seymour, Capt. Amber Beyer, who leads the police department’s Behavioral Health team, is accused of launching into a 20-minute “racist rant” after reviewing, with other officers, a video that was being shown as an example of racial profiling. Reportedly, Beyer made inflammatory statements about Black criminality, marital infidelity and propensity for violence, amid a volley of hateful stereotypical remarks. This incident happened on May 2 and is under investigation by the department’s Internal Affairs Division, as is a Sept. 29 incident in which Beyer is said to have repeatedly yelled out a racial slur that appeared in a Facebook post she was reviewing. This is the incident that led Seymour, the clinician, who works for an outside contractor providing mental health services, to resign from her job.

Pretrial depositions by a retired police officer, given earlier this year in a separate federal lawsuit, state that many officers regularly used racial slurs when referring to Black members of the public. That lawsuit accuses the city of Buffalo and its police department of engaging in discriminatory policing against people of color on the East Side.

Is it merely coincidental that two seemingly unrelated lawsuits are taking place within months of each other? Or is a Pandora’s box of revelations opening, revealing a pattern of racist behavior within the Buffalo Police Department? Neither case is tolerable, so the transparency that may be provided by these actions is welcome. A malignant blight – if that’s what this is – would fatally compromise public trust in an essential civic institution. It needs to be eliminated.

It is better to act swiftly and thoroughly before an incident rises to such lethal severity that a federal investigation is necessary. This has already happened in Ferguson, Mo., after the 2014 death of Mike Brown, where federal officials found that racial bias pervaded virtually all of the local police department’s work. And it happened in Minneapolis – the city of George Floyd’s murder – where the U.S. Department of Justice launched a probe last year to determine if the city’s police department engages in discriminatory policing and other civil rights abuses.

Denying, suppressing or belittling reports of racism within Buffalo law enforcement will do nothing to stop tragedies – such as those that occurred in Minneapolis, Ferguson and so many other cities – that can never be undone. Indeed, in April 2021, the City of Buffalo presented a reform agenda, as directed in 2020 by then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo. It was intended to “eliminate issues of police misconduct and mitigate violent crime that disproportionately occurs in the Black community and other communities of color in order to make Buffalo a safer and more equitable city.”

Ironically, Beyer, the officer accused of a “racist rant” in the lawsuit, leads the Behavioral Health team, set up in 2020 as part of those reforms. The team is meant to defuse situations that might lead to unnecessary violence. One of the incidents that prompted the team’s formation was the Sept. 12, 2020, shooting by police officers of Willie Henley, a mentally ill and homeless Black man, who hit an officer with his baseball bat after being approached.

Accusations of racism would seem to compromise the mission of a team meant to defuse situations and provide equitable treatment to mentally ill residents of all races.

A recent survey undertaken by the Economist and pollsters YouGov found that about three-fifths of Americans think the country’s police forces “operate in racist ways.” It also indicated that police agencies’ official social-media posts display racial bias and may help perpetuate stereotypes about who commits certain crimes.

Clearly, Buffalo is not an outlier when it comes to accusations of racist language and behavior by the police and resulting legal actions. A simple Google search shows investigations of discriminatory statements and policies by police officers and departments proceeding throughout the country, from Boise to Cincinnati to Baltimore.

Like those cities, Buffalo must investigate and root out bias at every level of public service. Having created a reform agenda meant to foster equity, the city already has a roadmap to fix this. The age of police accountability is here for every city in America, and Buffalo is no exception. It must do better.

• • •

