The Editorial Board: Push to change overtime rule again will hurt both farmers and grocery buyers

As to the meat of the issue, it’s also a mistake to cavalierly apply the standards of the manufacturing world to those of agriculture, especially if New Yorkers want to continue benefiting from an abundance of locally grown food. As labor costs rise, Western New York farmers say they would have to consider changing what they grow or where they grow it.

For example, a study done by three researchers at Cornell University found that two-thirds of the dairy farms represented in the interview said that an overtime threshold of 40 hours would cause them to drop milk production or leave agriculture entirely. Half of the fruit and vegetable farms represented said they would have to shrink operations or leave the industry. Some would consider switching to a crop whose harvest is less labor intensive.

Perhaps most significantly, 70% of guest workers – the very people the change is supposed to help – said they would consider going to another state if hours were further capped in New York. Why? Because they would work fewer hours.