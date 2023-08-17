An appropriate response to two sexual assaults is mandatory in the case of incidents involving asylum-seekers housed in Cheektowaga hotels.

However, this isn’t evidence that Erie County should refuse to accept asylum-seekers. Obviously, there must be better management and vetting of the individuals being sent here from New York City.

About 540 asylum-seekers have arrived in Erie County from New York City, where Mayor Eric Adams has struggled to house and care for tens of thousands of migrants. Adams devised a new policy sending migrants outside the city’s five boroughs. So far, the results have been troubled, not only in Buffalo but as the New York Times recently reported, in Albany.

DocGo, the New York City-based company that was awarded a $432 million noncompetitive contract to house migrants and provide them with services, must answer some pointed questions. It’s especially concerning when the Cheektowaga police chief implies potential interference by the company in the investigation of alleged sexual abuse and false imprisonment of a Buffalo woman who was providing services to asylum-seekers at a Dingens Street hotel.

Cheektowaga police arrested Kindu Jeancy, 22, of the Democratic Republic of Congo, on charges of sex abuse and unlawful imprisonment. He is accused of attacking an employee of Platinum Community Care, which has provided services to asylum-seekers.

In another case, an asylum-seeker from Venezuela faces a charge of raping a woman on Aug. 2 in a hotel room in the 4000 block of Genesee Street in Cheektowaga. Even more unbearable is the statement from the Erie County District Attorney’s Office that reported the rape took place in the presence of a 3-year-old child in what Cheektowaga Police Chief Brian Gould described as a domestic violence incident.

These are horrible crimes. Too many women – and men – suffer abuse at the hands of those who should love them but, instead, seek to do them harm. They need to be held to account.

But those who would assault others do not exist solely in the asylum community. It is a commonsense realization but one diligently ignored by those who would rather use these cases to assail Poloncarz and smear all asylum-seekers.

The Democrat and longtime incumbent is running for an unprecedented fourth term. He is running against a neophyte Republican candidate, who has struggled to gain ground. Chrissy Casilio never bothered with the facts when she called for a vote on the county’s “sanctuary” status – to deny them would have been illegal – and she demanded to know how county tax dollars are being spent on asylum-seekers, another flashpoint for those opposed to allowing them refuge here, there or anywhere. It is the “Not in My Backyard” stance for xenophobes.

Are there problems with panhandling and stealing at stores by some asylum-seekers? Yes. That can happen when you drop people who are unfamiliar with the language with no money, no work and no direction into a community. Again, this behavior is wrong and illegal.

Frank Todaro, R-Lancaster, has visited the hotels where the migrants are staying and even bought food and candy for a mother and her two children who followed him into Tops. Yet even he can’t help himself, demanding that the county accept no more migrants and that the ones who are here now be quarantined until paperwork is returned proving that they are not a known safety risk.

Pointing out that the Western New York community and all its counties, cities, towns and villages should welcome asylum-seekers to a place built by immigrants – and slaves – is not heresy.

Poloncarz deserves credit for welcoming asylum-seekers. As he said earlier, issuing an emergency order barring asylum-seekers would be “illegal under Title II of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.” Moreover, as he stated, such an order would be “morally repugnant.”

Poloncarz has demanded and received a halt to the busing program because assurances made by New York City “have turned out to be hollow.” He and other public safety leaders feel, as he said, “betrayed.” But he correctly refused to close the door on restarting the program.

The county executive is on the right track. Demand fixes to what is wrong and move forward – with compassion for those concerned community members whose ancestors made it here successfully and for those asylum-seekers who also are seeking a safe haven to call home.

