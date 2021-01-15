The Editorial Board: Public health rules aren't for a judge to decide

Contact tracing remains an imperfect science for determining the source of Covid spread, for it relies on self-reporting by those testing positive for the virus. Individuals who are most likely to flout Covid rules are the people least likely to cooperate with contact tracers.

Nowak acknowledged the fact that Covid-19 positivity rates have continued to rise in Western New York. “Curiously,” he wrote, “the most significant rise documented in the record occurred after the orange zone designation was made.”

The rates have continued rising across much of the United States, too – curiously after states started distributing Covid vaccines. That’s not an argument for abandoning vaccines.

This winter has been mild by Buffalo standards, but Covid fatigue affects us all. Tempers grow shorter even as the hours of daylight get longer. Nowak said his ruling took into account the economic disruption caused by restaurant closures, which have been highly destructive.

The daily death toll and ravages of illness caused by Covid-19 are more devastating. It’s not right for a judge to take the public’s health into his hands.

• • •

