The Editorial Board: Public health rules aren't for a judge to decide

Supreme Court Judge Henry J. Nowak decided he is better suited to make an important public health decision than the state Health Department when this week he granted a temporary injunction against the state’s enforcement of "orange zone" dining restrictions.
That’s a bad call.
Nowak found in favor of the 91 Erie County restaurants that filed a lawsuit seeking the injunction. After the ruling Wednesday, Erie County announced it would stop enforcing "orange zone" restrictions on indoor dining, then the state followed suit. Indoor dining under "yellow zone" rules is allowed, at least for now, throughout the state, with the exception of New York City.
The restaurant industry, of course, has been crushed by the shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic. We worry about the survival of Buffalo’s vibrant restaurant scene. And "yellow zone" rules, limiting eateries to 50% capacity, allow them to reopen and bring back some employees, but few can turn a profit if they are at most half full.
What will bring the restaurants back to full strength is when enough of the community receives a Covid-19 vaccine that we achieve herd immunity. That will be a time to celebrate – for awhile, every day will seem like Oktoberfest.
The pause on indoor dining was about following what we know about Covid-19.
Dr. Linsey Marr, an aerosol scientist at Virginia Tech and authority in her field, told News Reporter Tim O’Shei in December that she refused to eat in a restaurant “until the pandemic is over.”
She cited the fact that restaurant patrons talk to each other and talking releases 10 times as many aerosols as breathing. If 20 tables are occupied, “that’s 20 times the risk,” she said.
Dr. Thomas Russo, an infectious disease expert at the University at Buffalo, told O’Shei that if people must gather, they should chew with their mask on to minimize risk.
“While you’re chewing and drinking, putting your mask up to minimize the time of mask down, is probably prudent,” Russo said.
The legal team arguing the restaurants’ case before Nowak showed a slide displayed during Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s Dec. 11 news conference showing that only 1.4% of Covid-19 cases came from restaurants and bars. As Assistant Attorney General Joel J. Terragnoli argued for the state, said that figure is “one data point that informs our decisions, but it is not the end-all, be-all.”
The designation of color-coded zones, part of Cuomo’s microcluster program, “is an ingenious strategy, certainly in the interest of the health or welfare of the public and reasonably necessary to aid the disaster effort,” Nowak said in his ruling. “In practice, however, it is entirely dependent on proper identification of clusters, through contact tracing or other means.”
Contact tracing remains an imperfect science for determining the source of Covid spread, for it relies on self-reporting by those testing positive for the virus. Individuals who are most likely to flout Covid rules are the people least likely to cooperate with contact tracers.
Nowak acknowledged the fact that Covid-19 positivity rates have continued to rise in Western New York. “Curiously,” he wrote, “the most significant rise documented in the record occurred after the orange zone designation was made.”
The rates have continued rising across much of the United States, too – curiously after states started distributing Covid vaccines. That’s not an argument for abandoning vaccines.
This winter has been mild by Buffalo standards, but Covid fatigue affects us all. Tempers grow shorter even as the hours of daylight get longer. Nowak said his ruling took into account the economic disruption caused by restaurant closures, which have been highly destructive.
The daily death toll and ravages of illness caused by Covid-19 are more devastating. It’s not right for a judge to take the public’s health into his hands.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank-you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.