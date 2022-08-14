The Editorial Board: Public and private housing efforts stand to make a difference in long-ignored area

Efforts by the governor, local government, business and nonprofit organizations to bridge the racial wealth gap by building houses, financing purchases, repairing old homes and delivering financial education is a worthy attempt to allow those who have traditionally been denied access and resources the opportunity to build generational wealth.

Private developers must envision the benefits of participating as part of corporate responsibility and, if for no other reason than the chance to connect with another stream of customers. It’s out there for the taking – always has been. But communities such as East Buffalo have been overlooked for too long.

A white supremacist who shot and killed 10 people at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue has produced a movement to improve the lives of those living in that neighborhood. Community members and leaders asked those high officials not to forget them once the national news cameras left. And they have not.

“I want this community to know this is my home,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said as she pledged a $50 million state investment in East Buffalo, with $34.5 million to be used for housing. “This is deeply personal to me.” Of that money for housing:

• $20 million will be used for 4,000 homeowners who will receive an average of $5,000 each to pay off delinquent tax, water and sewer bills.

• $10 million will be directed to home repair with grants of up to $10,000 for more than 1,000 homeowners in East Buffalo neighborhoods.

• $4.5 million will be awarded to first-time homeowners who will receive down payments of $30,000.

If the money does what it is intended to, homeowners living in decaying homes will be able to bring the structures up to code while improving whole neighborhoods.

In addition, those who longed to be homeowners will get the chance, and those who have been burdened with the weight of bills they could never catch up on will be made whole. Residents can call 211 to learn how to apply for house and small business grants.

The effort is laudable, as is an unfolding project driven by both the public and private sectors. Evans Bank, along with the City of Buffalo, the Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corp., which is a land bank, and minority- and women-owned real estate brokerage, MMB Realty Group have collaborated on a housing infill plan on Adams Street, an East Buffalo neighborhood marked by vacant lots.

The idea is to develop as many as 10 new market-rate, single-family homes on the block between Sycamore and Genesee streets. The city provided 24 vacant lots that were transformed into 12 parcels. Two parcels are being set aside for a community use project, such as green space or a park.

Developers need to join the effort. Jocelyn Gordon, executive director of the land bank, said her organization has distributed a request for proposals to hundreds of developers.

The RFPs make no get-rich promises. The plan to build homes that could sell in the $200,000 to $250,000 range, accompanied by financial assistance and financial education from the bank, would potentially help level the playing field for those who want to own their own homes.

“We view this as a proof of concept, that this can be done,” said David Nasca, president and CEO of Evans Bank. The idea is to revitalize a neighborhood and replicate the process elsewhere in the city.

These are only two approaches to addressing the yearslong need in parts of the city that have been struck by poverty, scarcity and, more recently, tragedy. The stand to make a difference.

• • •

