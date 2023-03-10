It the midst of uglinesss, something beautiful happened Friday at the University at Buffalo. Freedom of speech worked the way it should.

It’s a shame that odious ideas ever take root, of course, but there’s no point in denying it. We know they do; it’s part of the human condition. Always, it seems, there is the irresistible need for some people to belittle, abuse or otherwise mistreat others. The question is how to counter those wretched beliefs while leaving the door open to the kind of debate that allows democracies to thrive. We know the answer: Freedom of speech.

So, on Thursday night at UB, as a conservative provocateur spoke at the invitation of a student group, hundreds of protesters gathered to exercise their own right to free speech – passionately and emphatically. It’s exactly what needed to happen.

The speaker, Michael Knowles, earlier this month called for transgenderism to be “eradicated” from public life. Whatever he meant by that, it wasn’t supportive or loving or even accepting. It was, in a word, hateful.

At UB, Knowles’ tired topic was “How Radical Feminism Destroys Women (And Everything Else).” Many students and others in the community wanted university leaders to ban Knowles from speaking. It’s a natural impulse when confronted with a speaker known for indecency, but university President Satish Tripathi stood up for the First Amendment. That takes a kind of courage, not just to allow the event to take place, but because of legitimate worries about what form those protests would take.

Last year when same student group – ironically named Young Americans for Freedom – invited conservative commentator Allen West to speak on campus, the protests turned ugly. The head of the student group, a woman, said she had to hide in a men’s bathroom after being chased by a group of protesters. The same woman said another group leader was punched and kicked. It was a gross violation of the requirements of the First Amendment, not to mention a serious crime.

But on Thursday, neither violence nor serious disruption occurred. UB reported that outside Slee Hall, a 25-year-old from Buffalo, unaffiliated with the university, was charged with harassment, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. During the event, two members of the audience members were escorted out of the hall for disrupting the speaker. No charges were filed.

Instead, a heartening defense of humanity was put on public display. “We’re not going to take it anymore,” protesters chanted as rainbow flags waved. Signs read “Eradicate bigotry.” It was democracy – and the First Amendment – in glorious action.

“We are proud of the way our campus exhibited the values we hold as a university, exercising its right to peacefully express its views,” Brian F. Hamluk, vice president for student life, said in a written statement. “Despite being confronted with hateful and dehumanizing rhetoric, the UB community reaffirmed our university’s commitment to ideals of inclusion, justice and equity for our trans community, and for all who are marginalized, disenfranchised and oppressed.”

Those are key points. What some critics, observers and even supporters may not understand is that ideas such as Knowles has professed can be traumatic. Minority groups – racial, religious, sexual, national or other – have learned what it can mean people with power train their sights on them. It happens on both big and small scales, from 1965’s Bloody Sunday violence on the Edmund Pettus Bridge to the daily offenses aimed at gay and, lately, transgender people – all fully human, all fully American.

It’s unlikely to stop. If the day comes when one minority is fully accepted, another will be targeted. Demagogues, especially, can’t seem to resist. What’s essential is that the response is also fully American – noisy, passionate and committed to the hard work that comes with freedom of speech.

Well done, UB.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.