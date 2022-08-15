The Editorial Board: Protecting Chautauqua Institution should not disrupt a local – and global – treasure

It happened in a peaceful enclave that is, as its mission states, “dedicated to exploring the best in humanity.” World-renowned writer Salman Rushdie suffered grievous injuries, including the possible loss of an eye as well as severe damage to his liver and arm, when an attacker leaped on the Chautauqua Institution amphitheater stage and stabbed Rushdie multiple times with a knife the attacker had carried into the venue.

Chautauqua is one of the last places where anyone would expect violence to explode. It is known as a place of tolerance, a place where ideas are discussed and where opposing views receive thoughtful and nuanced consideration. Discussion themes this summer included human rights, the future of democracy, America’s global conscience and reconnecting with the natural world, among others.

It’s unthinkable that hateful attacks like this should take place anywhere, but, sadly, they do, throughout America, with increasing frequency. Western New York knows this all too well, as Buffalo continues its recovery from the violent taking of 10 Black lives on May 14 at Tops Markets.

Now add Chautauqua. Like Tops, it's a place where metal detectors and security checks have – so far – been unknown. It’s true that Rushdie has been under threat since 1989, when Iran’s leader offered a $3 million bounty for his death after Rushdie published “The Satanic Verses,” but the author has been traveling and lecturing openly since 1999. (The Iranian government walked back the fatwa – very slightly – in 1998.) Rushdie was in Buffalo in 2010 for Just Buffalo Literary Center’s Babel series; his lecture took place without incident and without much security, either. The author is known for rejecting any but minimal protection, and has stated, “I have to live my life.”

Part of the job of public venues, however, is to protect the lives of those on the stage and in the audience. At Chautauqua, this protection will need to employ the same thoughtful, creative approach the institution displays in its programming. It will have to take into account that protection also means protecting the peaceful, casual way of life enjoyed by those who inhabit the grounds regularly.

After the attack, Chautauqua Institution’s senior vice president and chief brand officer Emily Morris said, “We created a security plan in collaboration with the FBI, New York State Police and Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office that was specific to yesterday’s event, and we implemented that plan.” Clearly, that plan failed to prevent the attack or to protect the author from serious harm, and the institution is revisiting it. For now, it has put new safeguards into place, including a “no bag” policy, like that imposed at KeyBank Center events, and photo ID requirements for gate passes.

This is a good start. In the end, the sad fact is that the institution will have to install policies that recognize the world it lives in. Its programming always has. A lecture this week by author Jonah Goldberg explores how we define courage in a polarized world. In bringing Rushdie, the institution invited someone who personifies intellectual courage. Chautauqua will need to employ both strength and wisdom in any new safety policies. With 148 years of celebrating civil discourse behind it, we feel sure it can do so successfully.

