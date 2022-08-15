 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Editorial Board: Protecting Chautauqua Institution should not disrupt a local – and global – treasure

  • 0
APTOPIX Salman Rushdie Assault (copy)

Author Salman Rushdie is tended to after he was attacked during a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution. Police say the accused assailant carried a knife into the event.

 Associated Press
Support this work for $1 a month

It happened in a peaceful enclave that is, as its mission states, “dedicated to exploring the best in humanity.” World-renowned writer Salman Rushdie suffered grievous injuries, including the possible loss of an eye as well as severe damage to his liver and arm, when an attacker leaped on the Chautauqua Institution amphitheater stage and stabbed Rushdie multiple times with a knife the attacker had carried into the venue.

Chautauqua is one of the last places where anyone would expect violence to explode. It is known as a place of tolerance, a place where ideas are discussed and where opposing views receive thoughtful and nuanced consideration. Discussion themes this summer included human rights, the future of democracy, America’s global conscience and reconnecting with the natural world, among others.

It’s unthinkable that hateful attacks like this should take place anywhere, but, sadly, they do, throughout America, with increasing frequency. Western New York knows this all too well, as Buffalo continues its recovery from the violent taking of 10 Black lives on May 14 at Tops Markets.

People are also reading…

Now add Chautauqua. Like Tops, it's a place where metal detectors and security checks have – so far – been unknown. It’s true that Rushdie has been under threat since 1989, when Iran’s leader offered a $3 million bounty for his death after Rushdie published “The Satanic Verses,” but the author has been traveling and lecturing openly since 1999. (The Iranian government walked back the fatwa – very slightly – in 1998.) Rushdie was in Buffalo in 2010 for Just Buffalo Literary Center’s Babel series; his lecture took place without incident and without much security, either. The author is known for rejecting any but minimal protection, and has stated, “I have to live my life.”

Part of the job of public venues, however, is to protect the lives of those on the stage and in the audience. At Chautauqua, this protection will need to employ the same thoughtful, creative approach the institution displays in its programming. It will have to take into account that protection also means protecting the peaceful, casual way of life enjoyed by those who inhabit the grounds regularly.

After the attack, Chautauqua Institution’s senior vice president and chief brand officer Emily Morris said, “We created a security plan in collaboration with the FBI, New York State Police and Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office that was specific to yesterday’s event, and we implemented that plan.” Clearly, that plan failed to prevent the attack or to protect the author from serious harm, and the institution is revisiting it. For now, it has put new safeguards into place, including a “no bag” policy, like that imposed at KeyBank Center events, and photo ID requirements for gate passes.

This is a good start. In the end, the sad fact is that the institution will have to install policies that recognize the world it lives in. Its programming always has. A lecture this week by author Jonah Goldberg explores how we define courage in a polarized world. In bringing Rushdie, the institution invited someone who personifies intellectual courage. Chautauqua will need to employ both strength and wisdom in any new safety policies. With 148 years of celebrating civil discourse behind it, we feel sure it can do so successfully.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Salman Rushdie 'on the road to recovery,' agent says

Salman Rushdie 'on the road to recovery,' agent says

Salman Rushdie's agent says the author is “on the road to recovery” two days after suffering serious injuries in a stabbing at a lecture in upstate New York. The announcement followed news that the lauded writer was removed from a ventilator Saturday and able to talk and joke. Andrew Wylie continued to caution that although Rushdie’s “condition is headed in the right direction,” his recovery would be a long process. The 75-year-old suffered a damaged liver and severed nerves in an arm and an eye, Wylie had previously said, and was likely to lose the injured eye. Twenty-four-year-old Hadi Matar pleaded not guilty in the attack.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News