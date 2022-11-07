The Editorial Board: Protecting American democracy should be the primary goal this Election Day

What matters to you today as the 2022 election season reaches its agonizing finish line (barring challenges – legitimate or otherwise)? Is it inflation? Crime? Abortion? Social Security and Medicare? The stability of American democracy? All are wrapped up in this year’s voting, which ends Tuesday with a final opportunity to make sure your voice is heard.

Inflation, of course, is a real issue. Historically, the Federal Reserve has had the greatest influence in taming it, not elected officials. Still, it’s a pocketbook issue that is bound to resonate, whether politicians can make a difference or not.

Crime may be a larger issue elsewhere in the state or country, but in some respects, it’s been overblown, especially as it applies to the state’s bail reform law. New York is, generally speaking, a safe state. But fear – even if overstated – can be a great motivator.

Fear also is a factor as pro-choice voters consider possible federal action against abortion and as Americans look at Republican proposals to make significant changes to Medicare and Social Security at a time when increasing numbers of Americans are relying on them while also straining the programs’ finances.

From a broader perspective, fears of more political violence are in the wind. That arises mainly from the lies about a stolen 2020 presidential election and worries that losing candidates on the right may, without evidence, claim their elections were rigged. Those who promote such falsehoods are leading the country down a dangerous path. Democracies are supposed to be better than that.

Our elections, subject to influences that range from the inspirational to the unholy, are the best option we have to accomplish the No. 1 goal of the Founding Fathers, as laid out in the preamble to the Constitution: forming a more perfect union.

Defining that aim is the trick and, at least in part, that’s what elections are about. But achieving anything worthwhile in so large and diverse a country requires an informed and patriotic electorate, one that understands the fundamental need to protect a democracy that is under assault from people who place higher value on their own priorities.

Vote your conscience on Tuesday, guided by facts.

Here are the election endorsements offered by The News editorial board:

FEDERAL

• U.S. Senator: Charles Schumer

• 23rd Congressional District: Max Della Pia

• 24th Congressional District: Steven Holden

• 26th Congressional District: Brian Higgins

STATE

• Governor: Kathy Hochul

•Attorney General: Letitia James

• State Comptroller: Thomas DiNapoli

• 61st State Senate District: Sean Ryan

• Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act: Yes

LOCAL

• Erie County Clerk: Michael P. Kearns

• Buffalo School Board: Jennifer Mecozzi

