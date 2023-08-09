here’s a hard and unavoidable bottom line as school districts are called to pay up for abuses revealed under the state Child Victims Act: The costs of settling these cases must not come out of pockets that penalize today’s students. Inevitably, that requires a role for Albany. The question is how to shape that role.

As much as possible, school districts should resolve their own lawsuits without undermining the urgent mission of preparing children for life as productive adults. That will be easier for larger districts than smaller ones but, either way, state government will have to help, possibly with increased foundation aid.

The answer is not the proposed $200 million state fund to help public schools and voluntary foster care agencies cover the cost of resolving CVA lawsuits, as some well-intentioned legislators might prefer.

That bill is stalled in the State Legislature more than a year after it was introduced, and for good reason: It could release insurance carriers from responsibility while inappropriately influencing the settlement negotiations. It could also lead to larger settlement requests.

To be sure, those who were victimized should be compensated. As children, they were horribly wronged by adults they trusted. It is essential not to compound the evil done years ago.

Some area districts have reached lawsuit settlements requiring payments of $1 million or more.

In the Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda district, accusations against one former teacher led to several dozen lawsuits and settlements totaling more than $17 million. Arthur F. Werner, a former social studies teacher was accused of blatant, repeated abuse of students in his classroom.

But according to Julia M. Hilliker, a lawyer who represents school districts in this litigation, quite a number of school districts have pending CVA claims that are uninsured.

A Buffalo News review of court filings found that in the eight counties of Western New York, just over 200 CVA lawsuits were filed against public school districts, private schools and former school employees. About 180 of those complaints named public schools. Forty-eight of them were against the Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda district, while Buffalo faced 24 CVA lawsuits. In Niagara County, the Niagara Falls City School District faces 23 lawsuits.

It is a particularly difficult situation for smaller districts with smaller coffers. The Holland Central School District, for example, may get a bump in foundation aid from the state. Larger districts have more options. The Ken-Ton School Board agreed last year to pay $17.5 million to settle the 35 remaining lawsuits that claimed abuse by Werner. The district took $7.5 million from reserves and borrowed the rest.

In the end, it’s going to be a matter of which taxpayer pocket the money comes out of, but, eventually, the bill must be paid – without making today’s students suffer because of the evils committed by yesterday’s villains.

As for the well-intentioned bill introduced by Assembly Member Jen Lunsford, a Democrat from suburban Rochester, to set up a $200 million fund, forget about it. Instead, listen to Buffalo Democrat State Sen. Sean Ryan, whose district includes Ken-Ton, and who has not signed on as a co-sponsor of the bill: Do not let insurance carriers off the hook for covering CVA claims. And setting up a defined pot of money for districts’ expenses could lead to larger settlement requests.

As Ryan said, any fund should be delayed until all such lawsuits are resolved..

