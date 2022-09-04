The Editorial Board: Proposed pilot project could help answer questions about ShotSpotter

It’s an idea the city should grab: A no-cost, no-commitment test of ShotSpotter is too good to pass up. How to proceed after a potential pilot program is concluded would require careful review, but given the level of interest in the technology, the benefits of reducing gun violence and conflicting reports of ShotSpotter’s usefulness, what’s the downside?

Mayor Byron W. Brown put ShotSpotter in his budget this spring, but the Common Council stripped it out. Now, Masten District Council Member Ulysees Wingo is pushing for a 3- to 6-month test, allowing the city to evaluate the service without any further commitment.

ShotSpotter bills its technology as an “acoustic gunshot detection service” that picks up the sounds of gunshots, allowing police to respond more quickly to potential scenes of violence. Fast action by first-responders can mean less blood loss for victims and improve the likelihood of survival.

Advocates also say that when shooters know police are responding more quickly to gunplay, they become more wary of engaging in it, at least in those areas. That potential benefit is among the reasons that Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia pushed for the program during the city’s budget negotiations.

If the city agrees to the pilot program – no sure thing – it would need to structure it in a way that allows some essential questions to be answered. Among them:

• Shootings are already down in Buffalo. Would ShotSpotter help to reduce them further, or is better policing already doing that job?

The News reported last month that shootings had dropped by 36% over the first seven months of 2022 compared to the same period last year, even as other cities in New York reported continuing increases. In July, alone, the number of people who were shot in Buffalo was down 65%, compared to both 2020 and 2021. It’s a significant decrease, especially given that July is typically one of the worst months for gun violence.

For that improvement, Brown and Gramaglia credited the department’s “micro hot spot” strategy in which officers make their presence known in troubled areas. It’s a success. The question is whether ShotSpotter will help even more and by how much.

Wingo thinks it will. The goal, he said, should be to lower incidents of gun violence to as close to zero as possible. We agree, though cost and other factors have to be an issue.

• Among those other considerations is how police will respond to reports of gunshots from ShotSpotter. In Chicago, a review of the program by the city Inspector General’s Office found that it was accompanied by an increase in “stop-and-frisk” tactics, an unconstitutional infringement of the Fourth Amendment.

Properly conducted, there should be no objection to police speaking with individuals near an area where shots had been identified. Most people would surely want to help police reduce gun violence and identify the source of possible shots. But that’s different from stopping people at random and frisking them. As once practiced in New York City, that intrusive strategy was mainly directed at young Black men.

• Does it work? Brown and Gramaglia think so, and they cite its implementation in other cities, including Rochester, Yonkers and New York City.

Others say the technology is unreliable, invasive and expensive. An article by the American Civil Liberties Union, based on the report from Chicago, cited false alarms and inappropriate relations with police agencies, among other issues.

Some of these questions may be answered with a pilot program, as long as it is well constructed. The standards should be rigorous and include efforts to detect false alarms. Most important, the city should be prepared to say no, if that’s where the conclusions lead. That is especially true given Buffalo’s recent, remarkable success in reducing gun violence the old-fashioned way: with good policing.

Maybe ShotSpotter can lower those numbers even more, enough to justify what would add up to millions of dollars over a period of years. Buffalo may be able to find that out for free. It should go for it.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.