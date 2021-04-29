The Editorial Board: Proposed national infrastructure plan would help to improve health in Buffalo

Fast forward three years and the Brown administration took another innovative step by initiating its Replace Old Lead Lines program. The program’s goal is to find and replace the damaged lead waterlines most likely to result in contaminated drinking water. McFoy said that the city has replaced 400 waterlines, although “we have tens of thousands to go.”

Brown’s efforts have won the praise of Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, who remarked that the mayor had the “presence of mind” to begin the effort with limited resources. Even Chicago took note. Anna Wolf, senior project manager for urban resilience at the Center for Neighborhood Technology, a Chicago-based urban affairs nonprofit, praised Buffalo’s program in 2019, calling it “a model that other cities can use to accelerate the removal of lead service lines as well.”

Thanks to Brown, the city is in a position to take advantage of the president’s proposed American Jobs Plan that, if approved by Congress, will employ plumbers and pipe fitters to replace 100% of the nation’s lead pipes and service lines. They mayor is also looking at the most efficient way to simultaneously remove lead pipes, install broadband lines and more, so that streets only have to be torn up once.