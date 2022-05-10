The Editorial Board: Proposed increase for Buffalo cops is sensible, given the increase in shootings

Some legitimate questions arise about Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown’s proposal to increase the city’s police budget by more than $5 million, but none of them goes to the need: With crime increasing, it would be reckless not to respond. People need to feel safe.

With the Covid-19 pandemic, gun violence has risen in cities around the country. That demands attention.

Brown is pitching his proposed $5.4 million increase in police spending as a strategy to allow police to respond more quickly to shootings, to investigate crimes more quickly and thoroughly and to deter neighborhood violence. All are important goals.

It’s a big turnaround from what might have been. Brown’s opponent in last year’s election, India Walton, had proposed to reduce police funding by $7.5 million, though she paired that cut with a plan to hire mental health professionals and others to relieve police of domestic violence cases, mental health crises and traffic stops.

That’s the plausible construct of what supporters counterproductively dubbed “defund the police” but, even then, a cut of the size Walton wanted would have been an invitation to even more crime. Brown is on the right track.

Under Brown’s plan, the city would add 14 detectives to the police department, raising the total to 104. It’s a worthy expansion, given the number of crimes that go unsolved. Of some 66 homicides this year, the city has solved only 13, said Niagara Common Council Majority Leader David Rivera, a retired Buffalo police officer.

Pastor Timothy Newkirk of GYC Ministries agreed. As cases pile up, the families of crime victims can get left in the “crevices,” he said. An expansion of the detective force can make a difference.

The city also plans to implement “Shot Spotter” equipment in parts of the city. The technology quickly reports the sounds of gunshots to police. Many cities use it, though it has critics. Buffalo will soon find out for itself.

With sensors strategically placed, Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia believes the investment will useful. “We don’t know what we’re missing, and we are going to find out what we’re missing with this technology,” he said.

Part of the advantage may be psychological. The public – including potential shooters – will know where the sensors have been placed. If a criminal knows police can quickly be on the scene, Gramaglia said, “maybe they’ll think twice about firing a shot.”

The increased budget would also buy 20 new vehicles and expand the department’s Behavioral Health Team.

Looming over the issue is the mayor’s proposed 5% tax increase, a risky plan in a time of high inflation. Also critical, as Rivera observed, is how the new resources are deployed and managed. It’s an important point and the Common Council, assuming it approves the plan – or some version of it – should closely monitor its implementation.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.