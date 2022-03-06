The Editorial Board: Proposal for downtown VA hospital will open eyes to the need for changes

How old is the Buffalo Veterans Affairs Medical Center on Bailey Avenue? It opened in 1949, when Harry S. Truman was president, Bernard J. Dowd was mayor of Buffalo and NATO was formed.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ internal documents say the facility needs $260.9 million in repairs. It lacks central air conditioning. It’s a fixer-upper that measures 1.1 million square feet.
The VA is thinking big with its proposal to build a new, $1 billion hospital at the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus. There remains much to be figured out before we know whether that is feasible, but it is an appealing idea. Providing veterans with proper medical care is a fitting and necessary way to thank them for their service. They deserve a hospital upgrade.
The News’ Jerry Zremski reported on internal documents laying out a vision for a new facility downtown. Construction would not occur for several years.
Medical Campus CEO Matt Enstice told The News he would embrace the idea of the VA hospital coming downtown, but many Fruit Belt residents may not be so welcoming. The Medical Campus, while a shining symbol of Buffalo’s rebirth, has caused rents to rise and made parking scarce on surrounding streets.
Another question is how would veterans who are used to the Amherst facility make the transition to going downtown? One possible destination for the hospital is something adjacent to the Summer-Best Metro Rail station, but commuting by rail would not work for every disabled veteran. The hospital would likely require construction of a new parking garage.
On Friday, Sens. Charles Schumer, Kirsten Gillibrand and Rep. Brian Higgins released a joint statement that supported upgrading veterans’ medical care in Buffalo and in Batavia, where the idea of a new VA hospital is also being floated. However, the three politicians stressed in their statement that “details matter.”
“Preserving and expanding access to the full range of VA health care services must be a priority,” the statement said. “Local veterans and employees should be briefed on the recommendations and have a voice in the outcome.”
In this space in 2018 we called for dissolving the veterans health care system, saying veterans should be absorbed into the private sector. A patient had died at Buffalo’s VA hospital after medical personnel failed to try to resuscitate him as he suffered cardiac arrest in late 2016. Treatment at some other VA hospitals across the country was appalling, we pointed out.
The current model, though, appears here to stay, though it still needs to be improved. Coping with Covid-19 has occupied the VA system for the past two years. A report this week from Military Times said more than 609,000 VA patients and employees have gotten Covid in that time and nearly 21,000 of them died, which equates to more than 28 deaths per day.
The VA system has its loyal defenders. They cite its coordinated care that’s tailored to the needs of veterans, including treatment of mental health issues, substance abuse, suicide prevention, and post-traumatic stress disorder, in addition to medical conditions such as spinal cord injuries or lost limbs.
The VA’s $1 billion proposal has started a discussion about the need for a hospital upgrade. Our veterans deserve nothing less.
• • •
