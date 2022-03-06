The Editorial Board: Proposal for downtown VA hospital will open eyes to the need for changes

On Friday, Sens. Charles Schumer, Kirsten Gillibrand and Rep. Brian Higgins released a joint statement that supported upgrading veterans’ medical care in Buffalo and in Batavia, where the idea of a new VA hospital is also being floated. However, the three politicians stressed in their statement that “details matter.”

“Preserving and expanding access to the full range of VA health care services must be a priority,” the statement said. “Local veterans and employees should be briefed on the recommendations and have a voice in the outcome.”

In this space in 2018 we called for dissolving the veterans health care system, saying veterans should be absorbed into the private sector. A patient had died at Buffalo’s VA hospital after medical personnel failed to try to resuscitate him as he suffered cardiac arrest in late 2016. Treatment at some other VA hospitals across the country was appalling, we pointed out.

The current model, though, appears here to stay, though it still needs to be improved. Coping with Covid-19 has occupied the VA system for the past two years. A report this week from Military Times said more than 609,000 VA patients and employees have gotten Covid in that time and nearly 21,000 of them died, which equates to more than 28 deaths per day.