The Editorial Board: Proof of inoculation at sports venues will keep us safer, despite the doubters

The News reported this week that Erie and Niagara counties are leading all of New York State in average daily cases per 100,000 people. The danger is real and getting more people vaccinated is our region’s best hope. We can’t afford to have a superspreader event among 70,000 people in Orchard Park.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen caused a stir this month when he said on a podcast he wasn’t sure about getting vaccinated, but he would study it because he’s “a big statistics and logical guy.” He has likely gotten a good education on the topic since then; there are plenty of statistics showing the safety and efficacy of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Trials of the Pfizer shot showed it had efficacy of 95% at preventing symptomatic Covid-19 infection. The Moderna vaccine was 94.1% effective and the J&J vaccine, which has a different structure, is said to be 72% effective in U.S. trials against moderate to severe Covid-19 infections, and 85% effective against severe disease.

New York and other states paused in administering the J&J shots due to blood clots experienced by a few women who received the shots. Those cases were incredibly rare, with odds estimated at one in a million. They deserve investigation but should not ultimately stand in the way of use of the vaccine.