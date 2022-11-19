The Editorial Board: Promises, hope and continued vigilance mark a tragedy’s anniversary

In the Jefferson Avenue Tops, there was a moment of silence. Elsewhere on the East Side of Buffalo and throughout the city, the noise and momentum are building.

The noise comes from discussions about how to restore racial equity and social justice to a long-neglected part of Buffalo. It’s also coming from real-time positive action that’s either just started or has been operating under the radar all along. The momentum comes from substantial commitments in the form of state, federal, local and private funding to help make that restoration a reality.

Last Monday, Nov. 14, Western New York marked the six-month anniversary of a tragedy from which there is no complete healing. The families and friends of the 10 people whose lives were taken that day cannot be made whole by any earthly means.

Decades of racist redlining, negligent landlords reaping profits from substandard housing, a dearth of jobs or job training and inadequate access to healthy food are among the inequities that made this tragedy so horribly and inexcusably possible.

These inequities must be faced with honesty and attacked with vigor. That work has begun.

Much of it, appropriately, centers around food access – namely, creating more of it in communities where people have to drive (if they have cars) miles to find fresh food. That dearth of options should come to an end within a couple of years if all the projects now in the pipeline become reality. They include a store and farm market on High Street, a new food co-op on Carleton Street, an expanded urban farm and food packaging operation at Bailey-Green, a Delavan Avenue market and growing facility and more. What distinguishes these projects is that they are being built from within the community – and most have already received substantial funding. Local entrepreneurs who envision residents managing their own healthy food distribution systems aren’t begging additional supermarkets to locate branches on the East Side – though, in this area, more is always welcome.

When it comes to healthy food, there can never be enough options. Many unequal health outcomes for Black residents are caused or exacerbated by a corresponding lack of balanced nutrition, with diabetes a prominent example of diet-related disease.

Two recent conferences held in Buffalo, but with national attendance – American Food Equity and Food as Medicine – underscored this reality. Here’s just one startling fact that emerged from October’s American Food Equity conference: East Buffalo Black residents are 310% more likely to die from preventable, diet-related disease than their white counterparts. The conference did not just present facts; it put would-be fresh food entrepreneurs together with funders who could support their projects.

Hand in hand with sustenance comes the issue of shelter. Housing problems on the East Side go beyond substandard dwellings; residential neighborhoods are also undermined by multiple vacant lots and deteriorating streetscapes.

There is much to overcome here, but funded projects are in place to – at the least – make a good start. In a series of visits and announcements, Gov. Kathy Hochul has promised $30 million in grants to homeowners for repairs and utility bills, $4.5 million in down payments for first-time buyers and $100 million worth of repairs to major East Side arteries. In addition, over the past three years, millions in funding has been allocated to affordable housing developments.

Where government leads, private investment often follows. It’s encouraging that in 2022, East Side projects account for 42% of all privately funded affordable and market-rate housing, with developers including Cedarland Development, Regan Development and Sinatra & Co.

There is a dizzying amount of money being spent or promised here, but the test will be how long it will take to see real results in the form of restored neighborhoods.

And, finally, what about jobs? And – just as important – job training? A new $3.6 million workforce training program run by Goodwill of Western New York has joined Northland Workforce Training Center (which has received $76 million in expansion funds); both have missions of getting workers ready for manufacturing jobs, with Northland aiming at more advanced positions.

It remains to be seen if the facilities, housing developments and business startups listed here – and there are many more – will make a point of targeting community residents first to help build and run them.

So many promises. So many projects. So much money. Will these resources provide transformational benefits where they’re needed most? And how long will it take?

It helps that a large portion of the targeted funding from New York state – $225 million – was in the pipeline well before the tragedy. The state’s focus on the East Side goes back to Buffalo Billion days, with the initiation of the Northland project. Since then, as the scope has widened, administration and guidance has been provided by Empire State Development, an arm of state government, and East Side Avenues, a group of local philanthropies and banks.

Careful management and community collaborations are necessary for Buffalo’s much-touted renaissance to be one that includes all its citizens. A spotlight is shining on communities that have suffered in obscurity for too long.

That light should make it possible for all to monitor progress – or lack of it – with keen and critical eyes.

Ours will be among those watchful eyes – every step of the way.

• • •

