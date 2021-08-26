The Editorial Board: Project will improve Hoyt Lake's health and could lead to restoration of Scajaquada Creek

With several other successes behind it, Waterkeeper is now training its sights on Hoyt Lake, which is contaminated and sometimes reeks of sewage and algae. Success there could lead to other efforts to restore the creek, itself, part of which now runs under the walkway along the south side of the lake.

Just restoring the lake will be costly – the price is estimated at $15 million to $20 million – but Waterkeeper has done this kind of work before and knows where to go for funding. Previous undertakings have dredged the badly polluted Buffalo River and completed a restoration project on the creek in Forest Lawn. For those projects, funding came from state and federal governments as well as local philanthropies.

Waterkeeper has also restored parts of the Niagara River, where habitats had been destroyed. Its reputation has produced confidence in its Hoyt Lake partners, the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy and the City of Buffalo, which owns Delaware Park.

Although testing is still underway, Waterkeeper is already beginning to plan. It wants to dredge the lake to remove contaminants and restore two wetland bays and possibly add a third one, expanding the lake’s size and creating a healthier environment.