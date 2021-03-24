The Editorial Board: Project to restore water environment at Slip No. 3 continues Buffalo’s revival

In an especially heartening sign that Buffalo’s revival is continuing, plans are underway to improve the Outer Harbor in a way that benefits both humans and the environment – in particular, the fish that used to spawn and the plants that used to grow in the less-than-creatively named Slip No. 3, along the south side of Wilkeson Pointe.
It’s encouraging because, even under the suffocating weight of the coronavirus pandemic, the lesser-used Outer Harbor remains a place of concern and a cause for investment. As important as the city’s urban areas are to Buffalo’s revival, its environment also requires attention.
Indeed, the project is not just evidence of Buffalo’s revival but a product of it. Its practicality arises from a previous environmental effort to remove toxic pollution from the Buffalo River.
Today, Slip No. 3 is a dead zone. It’s been dredged and deepened so much that it no longer supports life. At one time, that was defensible, as commercial freighters needed the 30-foot depth.
Today, the Outer Harbor is recreational, a change that allows the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. to plan for the slip’s restoration. The 10-year project will restore the slip to its original depth, then plant appropriate vegetation and provide other habitat to recreate the spawning environment that nature had provided.
When it is done, the 6.7-acre slip is expected to support native fish species including muskellunge, largemouth bass, northern pike and yellow perch, bolstering the area’s reputation for excellent fishing.
A bridge will span the outer part of the slip to encourage visitors while protecting the new ecosystem from motorboats and sailboats. Kayaks and canoes will still be allowed.
The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers will lead the $14.7 million project, with ECHDC paying $4.5 million of the cost.
Beyond the ecological reclamation, the most interesting aspect of the project is how it builds on the restoration of the Buffalo River. That multiyear project, largely funded by the federal Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, removed more than 1 million cubic yards of contaminated sediment from the river bottom, leaving the once-polluted waterway significantly cleaner – enough that swimming and fishing could soon be in the cards.
But the river’s shipping channel still requires routine dredging every two years and that’s the power behind the plan: Clean sediment from that biennial work will be used to raise the slip’s bottom. Planners expect that all the sediment excavated from 2023 through 2029 will be needed to reach the desired level.
Without that resource, the project would likely be unaffordable. Instead of simply dredging and dumping, clean fill would otherwise need to be found, trucked to the slip through Buffalo and then deposited. But because the Army Corps of Engineers undertook that river project, one environmental virtue can beget another.
Like the Inner Harbor, where Canalside continues to develop in ways that reflect a lively urban waterfront, Buffalo’s Outer Harbor is taking shape as a kind of environmental wonderland, laced with walking and biking paths, bird-watching opportunities and, in the next decade, a fish nursery that will help to extend the ecological comeback of Lake Erie and the rest of the Great Lakes.
We’ll say it again: This is a good time to be living in Buffalo.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank-you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.