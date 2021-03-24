The Editorial Board: Project to restore water environment at Slip No. 3 continues Buffalo’s revival

When it is done, the 6.7-acre slip is expected to support native fish species including muskellunge, largemouth bass, northern pike and yellow perch, bolstering the area’s reputation for excellent fishing.

A bridge will span the outer part of the slip to encourage visitors while protecting the new ecosystem from motorboats and sailboats. Kayaks and canoes will still be allowed.

The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers will lead the $14.7 million project, with ECHDC paying $4.5 million of the cost.

Beyond the ecological reclamation, the most interesting aspect of the project is how it builds on the restoration of the Buffalo River. That multiyear project, largely funded by the federal Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, removed more than 1 million cubic yards of contaminated sediment from the river bottom, leaving the once-polluted waterway significantly cleaner – enough that swimming and fishing could soon be in the cards.

But the river’s shipping channel still requires routine dredging every two years and that’s the power behind the plan: Clean sediment from that biennial work will be used to raise the slip’s bottom. Planners expect that all the sediment excavated from 2023 through 2029 will be needed to reach the desired level.