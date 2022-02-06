The Editorial Board: Progressives’ speed bumps aren’t helpful to bill promoting U.S. competitiveness

The U.S. Senate committed a rare act of bipartisanship in the spring when it approved the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act by a vote of 68-32. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer was a champion of the bill, which evolved from the Endless Frontier Act.

Strengthening American global competitiveness and boosting domestic manufacturing and our nation’s ability to produce semiconductor chips are top priorities of the bill. It would also support the awarding of multimillion-dollar grants to develop technology hubs, for which Buffalo would be a leading candidate.

The bipartisan luster wore off when the bill got to the House of Representatives, which on Friday passed its version, the $350 billion America Competes Act, by a vote of 222-210. Exactly one Republican voted yes and one Democrat no.

Significant differences in the two bills will need to be worked out by a conference committee before a law emerges. It will be unfortunate if amendments pushed by progressive Democrats slow the bill’s progress. Most of its provisions will unfold over several years, but there must be a sense of urgency in catching up to China in many areas, not the least of which is the making of microchips.