The Editorial Board: Progressives’ speed bumps aren’t helpful to bill promoting U.S. competitiveness

The U.S. Senate committed a rare act of bipartisanship in the spring when it approved the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act by a vote of 68-32. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer was a champion of the bill, which evolved from the Endless Frontier Act.
Strengthening American global competitiveness and boosting domestic manufacturing and our nation’s ability to produce semiconductor chips are top priorities of the bill. It would also support the awarding of multimillion-dollar grants to develop technology hubs, for which Buffalo would be a leading candidate.
The bipartisan luster wore off when the bill got to the House of Representatives, which on Friday passed its version, the $350 billion America Competes Act, by a vote of 222-210. Exactly one Republican voted yes and one Democrat no.
Significant differences in the two bills will need to be worked out by a conference committee before a law emerges. It will be unfortunate if amendments pushed by progressive Democrats slow the bill’s progress. Most of its provisions will unfold over several years, but there must be a sense of urgency in catching up to China in many areas, not the least of which is the making of microchips.
The global shortage of chips has led to costly delays for U.S. manufacturers. General Motors and Ford both temporarily idled plants in 2021 due to the chip shortage. That and other supply chain problems have meant new cars are in short supply, with prices shooting up. The chips are also a central ingredient in smartphones, medical equipment and other technology.
The House bill would provide $52 billion over five years to boost semiconductor research, design and manufacturing in the U.S. That price may be negotiable, but the need is not. CNN, citing the Semiconductor Industry Association, reported that the U.S. share of microchip manufacturing capacity has fallen from 37% in 1990 to 12% today. That will take years to address, but it cannot be ignored.
Packing legislation with extra amendments is nothing new, but the progressive priorities attached to the House bill – many of which address worthy concerns – are likely to inflame partisan divisions and make reaching consensus with the Senate a harder slog than it needs to be.
House Republicans, who say they were not consulted on formation of the bill, object to provisions for clean energy, “climate resilience” and “climate diplomacy,” along with the designation of $8 billion in contributions to the Green Climate Fund, an international initiative established by the Paris Agreement to help developing nations. Supporting renewable energy sources to deal with climate change does demand action at the federal and state level, but that case can be made on its own without attaching it to a bill about competing with China.
Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Cori Bush sought an amendment that would bar microchip companies receiving U.S. subsidies from paying dividends or repurchasing company stock. There is also an extensive section called “Buy American Seafood” and one for monitoring seafood imports to combat human trafficking.
We don’t minimize any of these issues, but overstuffing this bill is like trying to cram too many bags into an airplane’s overhead bin. The results are often not pretty.
China has emerged as the most significant economic threat that the United States faces on the world stage. Beijing has taken notice of this legislation and made unspecified threats to retaliate. That could take the form of withholding certain Chinese goods that the U.S. counts upon in its supply chain.
Nonethless, Beijing’s worries bolster our belief that the legislation promoted by Schumer will do plenty for American competitiveness. Let’s hope obstructionists on either side of the aisle can give way to a compromise bill that puts our national interest first.
The Senate did.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.